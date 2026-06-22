A Little Girl Shoved a Waitress Out of Her Way at a Restaurant — Her Parents Just Stood There and Said Nothing

Can I put an honest question out there…?

Are there any parents left who are willing (and able) to discipline their kids?

Because if you ask me, the answer is…not that many.

When I go out in public, all I see if kids running wild and parents doing absolutely nothing to fix that behavior.

It’s wild!

And this story proves my point, friends!

Check out what this waitress had to say about a work experience that left her scratching her head.

Get started now!

A child at my job PUSHED me today and the parents just let it happen! “I had a table tonight, two parents and two young girls, maybe like age 7 and age 9.

Sounds like a blast!

They were so unruly, interrupting me, running around the restaurant, making a mess, the works. I was doing my best to be gracious through all of it as is my job. At one point I was helping guests at the adjacent table and one of the little girls wanted to go run around again and she PUSHED me to get where she was trying to go!

Come on, parents!

Mind you I am on the taller side and this was a young child so not only did she push me but she pushed me with two hands ON MY REAR END while I was talking to another table. Which was obviously very jarring. Of course I turned around immediately to see who had two full palms on my behind and i see both parents, watching on, saying nothing. The mom gave me a ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ and I just smiled and said nothing. What are we doing here?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And this person had a lot to say.

Is this ridiculous, or what?!?!

All I can say is that if I behaved this way when I was a kid, there would have been HELL TO PAY.

My parents weren’t messing around!

But times sure have changed…

Some parents don’t to discipline their kids about ANYTHING…EVER.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.