“It Doesn’t Look Right”: Customer Refuses Valid Cash, Demands Employee Swap It for a Better Dollar Bill

Imagine working in a retail store, and one customer seems to have trouble making up his mind. First he does want to buy something. Then he doesn’t want to buy it. Then he does want to buy it.

How frustrating!

Would you keep your customer service smile plastered to your face, or would you eventually crack?

In this story, one employee was in this situation, and he dealt with all the back and forth about whether or not the customer actually wanted to buy a certain item.

But then, the customer was upset about something else. That was what frustrated the employee the most.

Keep reading for all the details.

he didn’t like the color of the dollar i gave him this guy came in and wanted a shirt and a pair of socks but the shirt had a small, extremely washable, Stain on it so we had to give him a 10% discount on that one item. I gave him the total and he told me several times that i didn’t put in the discount but the discount only took off $1 so he decided he didn’t want the socks. after i handed him the receipt he said he changed his mind and he did want the socks. So i had to go thru the whole process again: ask for phone number blah blah blah

But the customer was upset about something else.

I hand him his change and shut the drawer and he turned around and held out one of the dollar bills and didn’t say anything. I asked him what was wrong. And he said he didn’t like the color of it bc it was old and discolored.

He was pretty annoyed at the customer’s request.

We have a max capacity of 10 in our store and the line was full of 9 people wanting to checkout, but this dude is standing there demanding i exchange the dollar for a greener one. Thankfully my coworker came out and traded him a dollar from his own wallet and dude left But Why Do You Need Your One Dollar Bill To Be Fresh From The Presses?

Why does it matter how old or new the dollar looks? Isn’t that guy just going to spend it on something else anyway?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another person shares a similar story.

I’m starting to see a theme in these comments.

One person shares a way OP could’ve responded. Keep in mind this story occurred in 2020.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

And one person shares three possible reasons the customer may have wanted a different dollar bill.

But the fourth reason may have been the real reason. The forth reason is that possibly the customer wasn’t American and was worried the dollar bill was so worn out that he wouldn’t be able to pay with it somewhere else.

While the situation seems odd, there was probably a good reason.

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