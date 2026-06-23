A Longstanding Workplace Tension Ends With A Final Gesture On A Supervisor’s Retirement Day

Imagine having a horrible supervisor who really does not treat his employees well or fairly at all. What would you do if the bosses made excuses for him instead of having the employees’ backs when they complained about the supervisor?

In this story, one employee was so fed up with this supervisor the he decided to get revenge during the supervisor’s retirement party at work. He bought him a special cake to celebrate the occasion, and he seems pretty satisfied with how it played out.

Let’s read all about it.

Finally got my awful supervisor back after years of his crap. At my work, there was a supervisor that had a mentality straight out of the 50’s. He was really judgmental and prejudice. For years he has shown favoritism to the employees he likes and treated the rest of the employees like lesser human beings. He is complete scum, but no one has ever wanted to act on the complaints against him. “That’s just the way he is,” or “You just have to learn to work around him,” are just a few of the phrases upper management have told those of us on the bottom rung.

OP got revenge via a special cake.

Well, he retired a few days ago, so I got him a special retirement cake. I sneaked it past four coworkers and no one saw me put the cake on the table in the break room. This supervisor saw it, the other supervisors saw it, and most of the employees saw it before one of the supervisors picked it up off the table and took it away.

I wonder what this cake looking like!

There were a few people that I overheard make some comments such as “How could someone do that on his last day?” Well…forget him. The next day at work, someone who wasn’t there on the big day was asking around if it had really happened. This person could only have known about it first thing in the morning if the supervisor had called them the night before to tell them about it. Still no one knows who did it. 🙂

But did the guy who retired see it? That’s the person he was trying to get revenge on. If the retiring guy didn’t see it, what was the point?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

Another person asks some good questions.

It sounds like nobody ate it.

This is what I want to know!

It’s too bad to throw away the whole cake. I hope somebody did eat it. Maybe scrape off the decorations if it was so offensive, but I hate to see a good cake go to waste.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.