A Millionaire Refused to Pay a Construction Bill, So the Crew Dumped Tons of Dirt in His Driveway

You’d think that if you were rich, you’d have no problem paying your bills, but the millionaire in this story refuses to pay his bills.

If you were a company who did business with someone who didn’t pay you for your services, would you keep sending them bills or make their life so awful they’d have to pay you?

In this story, one company gets even with the town’s stuck up millionaire. Let’s read all about it.

Stuck up millionaire who owes the whole town money gets what’s coming Let me start this post by saying that this story doesn’t involve me in anyway, it’s about the guy who use to own my parents property, Let’s call him Greg. All you need to know about Greg is that he is a stuck up millionaire who thinks he is so perfect and spiritual, but he never pays anyone, whether he get’s a loan from the bank, a friend or someone did work for him, like seriously I could write so many stories about this guy from what people have told me. So anyway on to the revenge.

One company got revenge on Greg.

One of the people Greg owed money to was an earthmoving company. 6 months went by and he didn’t pay the them, so they drove a truck full of dirt and gravel to his house and dumped it onto his driveway, so that no one could get in or out of it. They then preceded to call all the other earth moving companies in the area, telling them not to go over there, so that the only way anyone could get in or out was if he payed them and of course they made him pay everything he owed them before they moved it.

Greg sounds like an awful person. It sounds like he’s only a millionaire because he doesn’t pay his bills.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Exactly!

Here’s another story about a cheap millionaire.

This is unfortunate.

Good point!

If he’s so rich, he should pay his bills.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.