A Neighbor Kept Using a Homeowner’s Pristine Lawn to Turn His Mower Around—Until a Silent Boundary Left Him Stuck

Imagine living next to a neighbor who likes to keep the grass in his front yard shorter than you do. What would you do if, when he mowed his yard, he also mowed a few feet into your yard?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and he really wants the neighbor to stop doing his. It bothers him a lot. However, he’s not sure how to go about solving the problem. It’s not like he’s friends with the neighbor, and he doesn’t want to introduce himself just to complain. That’s not neighborly!

He has one idea about how he might stop the neighbor from mowing part of his yard, but he’s not sure if it’s a good idea or a bad idea. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTAH for putting flags marking my property for neighbor who routinely cuts into my grass? We all have bermuda grass. I keep mine a bit longer than my neighbors, as in, i cut mine to 4 inches instead of 2. My neighbor on one side keeps cutting into my property line and its very annoying. At one point, he cut the area between our houses entirely, mulch to mulch right next to my house, but also like 5 feet into the front of my lawn. Because hes essentially scalping it, it looks bad for weeks. Another time he cut like a 10×5 section that went right under my kitche window, didnt notice til i went out there much later, again crazy scalped.

It happened again.

Yesterday he cut in the front again, it looked like he just went over the property line and turned his mower around in my grass. So now i have a bunch of uneven semi circles in my grass… Anyway, its hard to tell if he thinks hes being helpful, a jerk, or just dgaf. I want it to stop.

He has an idea.

I dont have his number, and i dont really have the kind if rapport to go knock on his door and ask him to stop without it being extremely awkward, and potentially souring relations. My other idea would be placing those little wire flags along the property line where hes cutting. That would be extremely passive aggressive, but sends the message in a way that doesnt damage things too much?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Are flags the way to go? Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person suggests talking to the neighbor.

Another person suggest a fence.

Here’s another suggestion for talking.

And here’s another suggestion for a fence.

A fence would probably be the best long-term solution so the neighbor couldn’t just “forget” and “accidentally” mow part of the yard again in the future even if he did verbally agree to stop mowing OP’s grass.

When I was growing up, we had a next door neighbor who used to turn his mower around at the edge of our front yard. We even had a fence, but the neighbor still managed to get his mower into our yard. I don’t know if he just went out in the street for a minute or what. Regardless, this used to frustrate my parents a lot. I don’t know if they talked to the neighbor about it or not.

All that to say, even a fence might not work.