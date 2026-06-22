A Pregnant Woman’s Rude Neighbor Upset Her By Commenting How Much Weight She’d Gained

People, let me give you a word of advice…

Never make a comment about someone’s weight and never, EVER, say something like that to a pregnant woman.

For one, it’s rude as hell.

And pregnant women are already dealing with all kinds of intense emotions and the last thing they need is a putz like you to point out how much weight they’ve gained.

Are we clear about this?

Good! Then let’s move on.

Check out what this woman had to say about a rude neighbor who just couldn’t keep their mouth shut.

“You’ve gained a lot of weight.” “Comment from my nightmare neighbour a couple of weeks ago. I was 9 months pregnant at the time. Yeah, I’d gained weight.

Why do some people feel the need to act this way…?

To top it off, I ended up having a C Section, and consequently had medical transport home so that my husband could help support me and watch baby with me during the drive instead of me being “alone” to do that while husband was driving. The transport paused outside our doors, impeding their parking space, for under 5 minutes to watch me walk through the door.

Get a life!

They reported that the neighbour rushed out and complained to them that they’d done this and when they explained it was a drop off following a serious medical procedure my neighbour said “well, they have their own spaces.” Which is true, but it was less than 5 minutes, they didn’t want to leave and weren’t impeded in any way, and the transport had simply stopped in the best place to give us a straight shot through the door. You’d think just this once, after living here for five years and never once blocking their parking, they could just let it go, but no.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person didn’t hold back.

Is this freakin’ rude, or what?!?!

Good grief…

Come on people, mind your manners!

It seems like some people thrive off of being rude to others…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.