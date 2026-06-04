A Simple Workplace Correction Sparks Unexpected Conflict Between Coworkers

Do men and women get treated differently where you work? Have you noticed women being able to get away with making mistakes when men can’t?

In this story, one man seems to think this is what’s happening where he works. He shares a story of a time a female coworker made a mistake. He corrected her mistake, but another coworker jumped in to defend her.

The story didn’t end there. The drama kept escalating to the point where this man wonders if he handled the situation well or not.

Let’ read all about it to decide.

AITA for telling on my coworkers to my supervisor Did you ever notice how most men will defend a woman no matter what? It doesn’t matter if she is 100% wrong. The white knight simp will try to destroy you just because he thinks it’ll get him some points. I was at work today and there was a simple problem with an order. No biggie. Right? WRONG!!!! Kelly messed up the order by printing the wrong label. It goes through my department and I simply tell her that it’s wrong and explain how it’s the other label that needs to be printed.

This would be so annoying.

Well of course I’m treated like an idiot and she proceeds to insult and get loud at me. I tell her to do what she wants but don’t point the finger at me when it comes back. Jeremy overhears this and starts threatening me and saying I shouldn’t get mouthy with her. It’s like what??? She looked at me and gave me that “Pretty privilege” smirk.

He escalated the situation.

I went to my supervisor and explained everything. Supervisor checked out the label and of course I was right. Supervisor then proceeded to tell them to stop acting childish and gave Jeremy and Kelly warnings. Welp I’m now the jerk cause everyone thinks I’m some kind of snitch. Other white knights told me that I should’ve just “let it go man” even when I explained that all I did was correct a freaking label. Should’ve I just “let it go” which would come back to bite me cause I’d be the one in trouble for willingly shipping to the wrong address? or Did I do the right thing even though I’m now known as a “snitch”(As I was called by someone).?

How annoying! It’s important that the package goes to the right place. OP was just doing this job.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a grocery store employee who is fed up after months of going above and beyond for no monetary return.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the coworkers are being childish and that Kelly has an attitude.

It’s only fair.

But this person thinks OP is a snitch.

And another person thinks OP needs therapy.

The comments were pretty split, which is interesting. I definitely don’t think it’s fair for women to get away with making mistakes, but it’s possible that there’s more to the story. Is OP the one with a bad attitude?

Telling her it was the wrong label was probably good enough. He didn’t have to escalate to a supervisor.

It really might be best if he looks for another job where he doesn’t have to deal with this childish behavior.