A Son Removes His Credit Card From His Mother’s DoorDash Account After Her Cancer Progresses, Leading To Family Disagreement Over Her Care

Watching a parent struggle with a serious illness can force people into some incredibly difficult decisions.

This adult child found themselves in that position while trying to help his mother, who has cancer and currently lives in a nursing home.

Since her condition made eating difficult, he gave her access to a food delivery account so she could order whatever sounded appealing at the moment.

For a while, the arrangement worked well.

However, as her health declined, the orders became more frequent and the food stopped making it to her.

Read on to see what he offered his mother instead.

AITA for taking away my sick mom’s access to food delivery? My mom has cancer and she has been in a nursing home. Due to the cancer, she either cannot eat or wants to eat one specific thing and the nursing home doesn’t have it. So I hooked her up with my DoorDash account and she could get the food she thought she could eat when she wanted it. It worked well at first. She would order the food and eat most of it. Sometimes she would get it and realized she couldn’t eat it and that was fine. But her condition has progressed to where she can’t really use a phone well and she sleeps all the time.

Unfortunately, DoorDash has her card on file.

So she will try to order a pizza but click the wrong buttons and get friend chicken or something. She doesn’t have good hand control now and she also doesn’t really know what she is looking at so she just randomly taps and checks out. Then she gets food and doesn’t eat it. For the last few weeks, she has been sleeping most of the day. She will wake up, order something on DoorDash, and then go right back to sleep. She won’t pick it up herself and she won’t ask any of the staff to get it for her because she just goes right to sleep. The issue is that my card is connected to the DoorDash. So I am spending a lot of money on food that she does not actually want and she also never receives.

Frustrated, she came up with a new solution.

On one of my visits, I told her I need to take my card info off her DoorDash. And I told her that she can either ask me to bring her food or ask me to place an order for delivery for her and I’ll contact the staff to try to make sure it at least gets to her. If she eats it or not, at least it’s there. She said ok. Well, she has been texting family members that I cut her off from DoorDash, and she is so hungry. I’ve had some family members call me out on this. I’ve told them that I am doing the best I can to get her food she will eat but the food she has been ordering has never made it to her or it’s something she doesn’t want or can’t eat. But multiple family members keep saying that as her child, I need to provide for her when she is sick, and I’ve been really doing my best. I am pushed beyond my limits. I just can’t afford it if she won’t or can’t eat it. AITA?

Yikes! Maybe her mother misunderstood what she was saying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about what she did here.

Here’s some advice for him.

That would be a good thing to accept.

According to this comment, the complaining family members can pay.

This is nicely worded.

This son is doing everything he can for his mother during an incredibly difficult time.

Let’s not forget that he didn’t take away her access to food. Instead, he came up with a different system because the one they had stopped working.

Meanwhile, it’s very easy for family members to sit back and talk about what they would do differently.

However, if they aren’t the ones paying for the orders, managing the deliveries, and dealing with this situation day after day, then they probably need to take a step back and let him handle it the way he believes is best.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.