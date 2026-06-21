A Teenager’s Simple Purchase Leads To Unexpected Judgment From Her Friend And A Painful Friendship Ending

A good friend should accept you for who you are. That doesn’t mean they have to share all of your interests, but it does mean they shouldn’t make you feel bad for enjoying something harmless.

This teenager found herself in that situation after a trip to a toy store with a friend who had never been a fan of her doll collection.

While checking out, a cashier made a little small talk and asked about the doll she was buying. She answered honestly and thought nothing of it.

Her friend, however, had a completely different reaction.

And the next thing she knew, her friendship was over.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITA for embarrassing my friend by telling a cashier I collect dolls? I (17F) collect dolls as a hobby, and last month, my friend (17F) and I went into a toy store to buy a doll I wanted. My friend doesn’t like my hobby and says it’s embarrassing and occasionally makes fun of me for it. But I was talking to her in class about the doll I wanted and she mentioned that she needed to go shopping for Christmas presents for her nephew, so she said she would come with me to the toy store. As it was Christmas time, she said the people at the store will assume my doll was a present and not for me, so she wouldn’t be embarrassed.

Then, she realized her friend was angry.

After I found the doll I wanted and she found some presents, we went to pay. When I got to the till, the cashier was really nice and as she was scanning the doll she made small talk and asked if I was doing last minute Christmas shopping. I told her that I wasn’t and that it was a gift for myself and she made a remark about how it’s always nice to treat yourself. The cashier had no issues with my hobby and I thought nothing of it until we got out the store and my friend pulled me aside, furious.

Now, she doesn’t want to be friends.

She said that I completely embarrassed her in public and that I was a freak for showing my interest in dolls. She was also annoyed as she had bought baby toys for her nephew and said people would assume she was buying them for herself. I didn’t see her again after this, and she didn’t message me back when I texted her. I assumed it was because she was busy with the holidays. But we started school again yesterday, and she was avoiding me. She said she doesn’t want to be my friend anymore. I was confused, and she told me that she was sick of my doll hobby and was upset that I deliberately advertised it and embarrassed her in front of everyone. I feel really awful for ruining our friendship over something so silly. AITA?

Wow! That’s a dumb reason to end a friendship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit agree.

She was all worried about herself.

According to this person, she needs new friends.

She does not sound like a good friend.

Here are some nice words.

This whole thing seems incredibly overblown.

It’s not like she announced her hobby to her friend’s crush or stood on a stage and made a speech about it. She answered a simple question from a cashier in a toy store.

The funny part is that the cashier probably forgot about the conversation five minutes later. Also, toy stores sell dolls every day, and there are plenty of teenagers and adults who collect them.

Either way, this girl doesn’t sound like much of a friend. She’s probably better off finding friends who share her interests or, at the very least, respect them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.