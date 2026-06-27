A Temp Worker Managed to Break Every Unwritten Workplace Rule — Her Contract Wasn’t Renewed and Nobody Was Surprised

Let me pose a question for you to ponder…

What happened to work ethic?

No, I’m not talking about everyone, I’m singling out folks who don’t want to put in hard work and just expect to float by.

To be fair, I guess plenty of people do that, but it’s not gonna end well for some folks.

In today’s story, a person talked about a co-worker who did the bare minimum…and seemed pretty clueless about why they got let go from their job.

Read on and see what you think.

My coworker honestly doesn’t know why she was let go. “I work somewhere that has yearly contracts but you have to majorly mess up not to get it the following year because we’re always hurting for staff. My coworker got hired as a temp but it was basically 11 out 12 months because unfortunately my former coworker had a major medical issue and was close to retirement so she went ahead and retired. My coworker was told that this was just temp but there would certainly be openings next fiscal year to be permanent. The only difference with temp was you were basically in a probation period the whole time.

Some folks just don’t thrive in certain jobs.

Well things quickly went downhill with her, she was always on her phone, paid no attention to most of her job duties and was often found wandering, not where she was supposed to be. She regularly wore inappropriate work attire. We have very loose dress policy. Jeans and t shirt are fine but she would come in with torn sweats I mean torn where you could see her underwear, shirts that were wildly too small, short shorts and even one time what I could only describe as a night gown.

And some folks are just clueless!

She would not follow her scheduled tasks the only reason why management kept her at the temp position is because she had some specialty training only 1-2 other people had and she did do that part of her job. She also talked horribly about practically everyone, her coworkers, her family, her friends, all in front of everyone coworkers, customers, children… My job sent some more people to get the training she had and they told her they would not be renewing the contract she was a temp for but other full time positions were available. She interviewed for every single one I think there were 5 in 3 different departments. Every one of the department leads told our boss they didn’t want to work with her. Her temp contract is up at the end of the month now and she has admitted to me and several other coworkers that she is going to call off every day when she is supposed to her specialist work.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This individual weighed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader spoke up.

I really like this last comment.

Those are words to live by, friends!

Do your best no matter what job you have!

It’s hard to believe that some people can be this clueless…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.