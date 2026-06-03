A Wife Ignored Her Husband’s Dinner Texts for Hours—Then Launched a Massive Argument When He Came Home Empty-Handed

Jeez, talk about a communication breakdown…

Have you ever been in a relationship where things didn’t fire on all cylinders and you felt like everything you said and did was WRONG?

That can get pretty exhausting after a while!

If you’ve been there, you also know that it can cause a lot of undue stress.

The man who wrote this story is clearly having a tough time with his wife in the communication department…and it seems like they’re not on the same page whatsoever.

Check out what he had to say and see if you think he did anything wrong in this particular situation.

Get started now!

AITA for not bringing home dinner? “I’m m(50) married to f(55). We have had our ups and downs but I feel like it has been pretty smooth of late. Today I texted and asked the following: “I can bring back something from [the mall] if you are tired today. The boys are still around school with me so if it would be easy for me to get something and bring it home.” We both work outside the home. Her job usually has Mondays off but she decided to go in and work. I’m a teacher. I usually stay a little after because my boys have practice or other commitments and I use this time to catch up or plan for the next day. Today I’d sent the message to that I could quit and go get the food before I got to deep into working.

Welp, sometimes you just gotta move along if someone doesn’t respond to you.

Usually she sends a thumbs up or a food request but today their was no reply. I thought about going but I had also hit a good flow. So I didn’t go. About 30 minutes later, I get texts from my boys and we head home. When we arrive home my wife is angry. She says” You didn’t bring anything?” I said” I didn’t hear anything from you”

Oh, boy…this was gonna be something…

She goes on to say that I always make the wrong choice. If I had thought of something nice, why not just do it? She goes on to say I’m not a child and she shouldn’t have to tell me what to do. I reply that I was waiting for a response. She said that a response shouldn’t have mattered and even if she had prepared something, bringing home something would have been a good move.

This doesn’t sound very healthy…

I’m offended but I’m also trying to be reflective. However, this is the same person who criticizes when we drive somewhere, from what parking space I choose to what lane I get in. I have to mentally prepare when I drive so I don’t get upset. Either that, or I just let her drive. The same person who I refrain from telling stories about work because it always turns in to what I did wrong. I look at what I’m doing at work but sometimes I don’t want a critique of my shortcomings as a teacher, I just want someone to listen. She often has a lot to say about what I’m not doing I’m often oblivious and I have made a lot of mistake. Not marriage-ending ones, just dumb ones. In some cases though it has just been decisions she disagreed with. But I need to help here.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual said he’s NTA.

This person agreed.

And another Reddit user didn’t hold back.

What we have here is a…failure to communicate.

Remember that line from the classic film Cool Hand Luke?

I immediately thought of that piece of dialogue when I read this guy’s story.

And you gotta feel a bit sorry for him, because it seems like these two are at odds with each other.

It sounds like this husband and wife has some serious issues they need to work out…