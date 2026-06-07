An Unstable Colleague Tried to Run a Toxic Hot-and-Cold Routine, But One Employee Shut It Down

Workplace interactions can become confusing when behavior is inconsistent.

In this story, an employee has a coworker who constantly changes her attitude.

Sometimes, her coworker is friendly, and other times, she gives her the silent treatment.

Tired of the back-and-forth, she decided to distance himself and keep everything strictly professional.

Do you think this was a good decision? Check out the full details below.

Co-worker changes her behavior towards me from day to day I’m not even kidding. I just don’t know how to take her. I don’t know how to deal with her.

This employee noticed that her coworker has a hot-and-cold attitude.

One week, she will speak to me every day. She will be laughing with me. She will send me Teams emojis all day. Then the following week, she will not speak to me at all. She will walk past me without a word and give me the silent treatment. Then the next week, she will be social again.

So she decided to distance herself and stay professional.

I have started to pull away from her completely. I keep it professional. It is very strange. I do not want to guess or even try to figure out her issues. When she sends me emojis and gifs now, I do not even respond. I keep it all professional.

Now, the coworker asked her what her problem was.

She pulled me aside. She asked me what is wrong with me. Lol. I told her nothing. I am just doing my work. I did not have time to respond to her. I am done with her.

Wow! There really are people who can be very clueless, right?

Do you think the coworker didn’t know that she was the problem, or was she just gaslighting her?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a man who wants to report a coworker to HR over unprofessional behavior following a missed promotion.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Lol. This person has an absurd assumption.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Preserve your peace, advises this user.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Not every coworker needs to become your office best friend.