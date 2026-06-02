Bartender Deals With Difficult Couple All Night, Then Man Refuses to Pay and Threatens to Call a Manager Who No Longer Works There

Some customers seem to think spending money gives them permission to treat everyone around them however they want.

This bartender found herself dealing with one of those people during a late night shift when a couple walked in already irritated and looking for something to complain about.

Nothing seemed to satisfy them. They grumbled about the wait, complained about the kitchen, argued about the restaurant’s policies, and kept finding new reasons to be unhappy as the night went on.

Meanwhile, the bartender kept trying to help them and move the evening along. Yet, instead of settling down, the customer’s attitude only got worse.

By the end of the night, it had turned into a full-blown confrontation over a tab he suddenly claimed he didn’t owe.

Read on to see what happened next.

Have fun calling the ex-manager I guess I had an awful couple come in this weekend. They grabbed a menu from the host stand and sat themselves at the bar. The host was gone. So, I guess no one had seen them come in. That’s the first thing they were annoyed with. Understandable, however not my faulting seeing that I was busy serving people behind the bar. The second thing was that the kitchen was closed for everything. It was 1:30. Half an hour before we close. The guy rolled his eyes, gave a sigh, and starting complaining about how ridiculous American restaurants are. Then, the third strike was that they came in fifteen minutes until last call, and spent five of it just ******** at me about lack of staff. So, by the time I cut off his rant to let him know it was almost last call he was even more mad. I tried to be as nice as possible. Cutting in with, “Just to let you know last call is in about ten minutes.”

Rudely, he went behind the bar a second time.

Anyways, they get some drinks, hang out, and meet up with a friend who was picking up a to-go order from us. They asked if they could eat the to-go order there. Since it was slow, I saw no problem with that, and gave them some paper plates. Once our dishwasher leaves, its protocol to give to-go plates and silverware to anyone who decides to eat their to-go order at the restaurant instead. That was strike four. THEN dude walks behind the bar to cut up his friend’s pizza into smaller slices. The first time, I took a breathe and just let him. He had already been super rude and I was tired. The second time, I told Him he had to get out from behind the bar. He yelled, “I’M JUST CUTTING A PIZZA BRUV! I JUST NEED TO CUT THE PIZZA. ITS NOT THAT SERIOUS!”

He was just trying to clean.

He only listened when security got involved. But still proceeded to ***** at me while sitting down. Last call came and went. I gave them their tab and started cleaning. They didn’t pay it. The guy actually flipped it over and went on to tell his girlfriend how he wasn’t “paying for this ****.” I ignored it, and kept cleaning. Then, I got everyone else closed out. Eventually, he snapped at me (like literally snaps at me with his fingers) and asks for a box. I grab one, drop it off, and go back to cleaning.

At almost closing time, the man was still there and still had an attitude.

I’m wrist-deep in combining our small trashes into the large one when he pipes up with, “CAN’T YOU JUST BOX IT UP FOR ME? I’M NOT GONNA BE ABLE TO GET IT IN THAT BOX. YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE TO DO IT.” Strike ******* five. Losing my patience, I told him that it would fit, but I wouldn’t be touching his food for him. Flash forward to 2:20 in the ******* morning and he’s still here. Still ********. Now full of his double tequila soda and basically ********* his girlfriend at the bar. I give him his tab AGAIN and let him know its about ten minutes until security kicks everyone out. Dude looks me dead in my face and goes, “Can I offer you some advice? Because you’re ******* rude.”

It started to really go downhill at this point.

At that point I’m over it. I tell him, “No! I don’t really care about your advice. I need you to pay for your drinks and start heading out.” He proceeds to call me a dumb American ***** and tell me he wasn’t paying for anything cause he didn’t drink anything. He POURED HIS ******* WATER FROM HIS WATER GLASS INTO HIS COCKTAIL GLASS IN FRONT OF ME. STARTS WAVING IT AROIND GOING “I drank this????? This is the drink you want me to pay for? I didn’t even ******* drink it! You’re rude. You’re rude!” And calling me a bunch of other names. Strike six of my ******* patience.

Fed up, she let the guy have it.

I know I shouldn’t have but I responded with, “I don’t give a **** about your advice. You need to pay your ******* tab and go.” At that point his girlfriend is trying to pull the “Uuuuuuuh, is there a problem? Do you have a problem with us????” ********. So, security gets involved. She pays. And they ask my name 18 times while going, “I KNOW EX-MANAGER IM GONNA CALL HER!!!!” over and over again as security leads them out. The manager they’re apparently such good friends with quit two months ago. My current manager saw almost everything and luckily took my side.

Wow! Luckily, his manager saw it in real-time.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled this guy.

The customer wouldn’t have made it that far here.

Entitled people like that are the worst.

At this bar, you’d be ejected for that behavior.

Yet another person who wouldn’t have been so patient.

Some customers seem to think they can say whatever they want to service workers and nobody is allowed to push back.

This guy spent the entire night complaining and causing problems. Then he decided to hand out advice about customer service as if he’d been pleasant to deal with.

That kind of attitude is always shocking.

People expect understanding from employees, but some never stop to consider that those same employees deserve the same thing in return.