Author Gets Call From “Hollywood Agent” About Book He Never Wrote

Few things are more frustrating than arguing with someone who insists they know more about your own life than you do.

This author found himself in exactly that situation after receiving an unexpected phone call from someone claiming to represent a Hollywood agency.

At first, the call sounded promising.

The caller said they were interested in adapting one of his books into a movie or television show. But then, he mentioned the title.

The problem was that the author had never written that book.

Most people would’ve apologized for the mistake and moved on. Instead, the caller doubled down and repeatedly insisted that the author was wrong about which books he had written.

Read on to see exactly how the bizarre conversation unfolded.

Mistaken Identity? One night, I got a call from a number I didn’t recognize. I answered, thinking it was just a telemarketer or something. The person said they worked for a Hollywood agency and they were supposedly interested in adapting my book ( I wrote and published a couple of books a few years ago but they didn’t really sell) for a movie or TV show. I had a funny feeling about him, and my suspicions were confirmed when he said, “We think your book ‘The Icebergs’ would be a perfect adaptation.” Me: “That’s not the book I wrote.” Him: “Is this OP?”

The guy wouldn’t stop arguing.

Me: “Yes.” Him: “Well this is your book.” Me: “No it’s not. I didn’t write that book.” Him: “Yes you did. Your name is on my file with this book.”

He finally asked the names of the books.

Me: “That’s not me.” Him: “Yes it is. According to my file you are the author of The Icebergs.” Me: “No, I’m not. I’ve never even heard of that book. Plus I wrote my books under a pen name.” Him: “Oh. What books did you write?”

Frustrated, he hung up.

I told him the names of my books, and he said “Never heard of them.” I told him I wasn’t interested and hung up. I mean, I should know what books I’ve written, for crying out loud. The nerve of that guy.

Sheesh! He would definitely know if he wrote the book or not.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who closed his bank account after being told his initial transaction didn’t qualify him for free parking.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit think about it.

It does sound like that.

Something like that.

That’s funny!

The guy didn’t sound too smart.

Some people simply refuse to admit they’re wrong.

He told the caller multiple times that he hadn’t written the book in question, yet the caller kept insisting his file knew better.

That’s what makes this story so ridiculous.

Most people would trust an author to know which books they wrote. Instead, this caller seemed convinced that a piece of paperwork was more reliable than the person on the other end of the phone.

Ultimately, ending the conversation was probably the smartest move. It’s hard to have a productive discussion with someone like that.