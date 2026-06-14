Boss Told Her She Was Stupid. She Decided to Prove Him Right — and Got Paid Overtime Doing It.

What would you do if you worked for an awful supervisor who constantly made fun of you and criticized you? Would you put up with it, report him to HR, quit, or stand up for yourself?

In this story, one employee was in this situation, and she put up with it. She let the supervisor believe what he wanted, but he was not getting his way. She was actually playing into his messed up beliefs by tricking him into doing exactly what she wanted him to do, and he had no idea.

Keep reading for all the details.

Refuse to let me go home on time? Give me loads of overtime then My supervisor was one of those little jerks who did absolutely nothing and loved being in power and was always on a power-trip. He delighted in being the supervisor even though he didn’t know how to do his job and was horrible at it. He LOVED holding people over their shifts just to see them squirm and run late to whatever things they had planned after work. He loved to belittle me and call me useless and stupid.

The supervisor tried to prevent OP from taking a lunch break.

In the state where I work at, any shift worked over 5 hours entitles you to a 30-minute unpaid lunch break, and if you don’t clock out or take a lunch break before then, then you automatically get a full hours worth of pay. I was also entitled to double-time if this happened for consecutive days in a row I was routinely scheduled for shifts that were 4 hours and 45 minutes, which just cut me short of the 5 hour mark.

But OP was determined to get the overtime pay.

Before my shift would end, I would make a show of looking at my watch and talk excitedly about my plans after my shift. Supervisor would then purposely hold me over which would turn my shift into 5 hours and enabling me to get those extra 15 dollars an hour 🙂 Or I would purposely be slow at a task in which he would laugh at me and say “it’s so cute and pathetic at how slow and bad i am” I ended up getting so much overtime pay because of him and eventually he got in trouble for consecutively holding me over and the company having to pay me so much for overtime.

The supervisor thought he was so smart and OP was stupid, but it was actually the exact opposite.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This boy was pretty smart!

Another person is happy to have the extra overtime.

But this person doesn’t seem to like working overtime.

Another person shares a story about a boss who got fired.

Some supervisors think they’re so smart when they’re actually so stupid that the employees are manipulating them into doing exactly what they want. It’s funny how stupid people can be when they have such a big ego.

I love how she manipulated her boss into making her work overtime so that she would get the overtime pay for not getting a lunch break. That was a really clever plan.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.