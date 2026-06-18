Customer Leaves Store Without Buying Shorts, Then Realizes She Left Something Behind

If you have ever worked in retail, even for a day, you know how hard it is.

It’s especially hard when a customer wants to try on several items and decides none of them is good enough.

This is what happened to a retail employee, and she shares how she saved money on therapy by dealing with it on the spot.

Keep reading for the full story.

Retail revenge Revisiting a memory from when I used to work for Urban Outfitters in a college town and was really fed up one day. Black Friday weekend, I’m working fitting rooms and if you’ve ever worked retail you know how annoying the fitting rooms can get. Keeping track of how many items are going and coming out, keeping the rooms clean, running go backs etc. If you know UO clothes you might be familiar with their “vintage/“remade” items, the shorts are always super popular, but because they’re “upcycled” they don’t have “true sizes”.

You do have to unfortunately try on multiple pairs to find a pair that might fit.

But you also don’t have to be a piece of **** about trying them on.

Some people are clueless, though.

So one long day after the Black Friday madness and cleaning up after drunk obnoxious college students all day, a blonde sorority girl comes into the women’s section eye balling the remade shorts area. She takes an entire stack off of the wall and asks to try them on, because she was the only one shopping at the moment I let her have more items than I normally would allow. She keeps coming in and out grabbing more and more, handing me a few that don’t work out but they’re inside out, unzipped, annoying. After about 20 minutes of her trying on every single pair that we had, she simply leaves.

She didn’t care about the employees at all, and it showed.

I go into the room and it’s TRASHED. Hangers all over the floor, under the bench, on the bench. Piles of shorts thrown everywhere. I was furious. I scoop up all the shorts and I see a pair of sunglasses, that aren’t our sunglasses, they’re her sunglasses. And maybe not my proudest moment but I stomped those sunglasses into oblivion and threw them away. More shoppers come, try on clothes and the room she was in was occupied, when she came back and asked if I had found any sunglasses.

Uh-oh…

I said… Nope. Even after all the mess I cleaned up I didn’t find anything, sorry! She just stood there staring at me in disbelief. She asks if she can check the room, I said sure but she’ll have to wait until the person in there is done. They finish up and she goes in and boom, no sunglasses. She comes back and asks to leave her number in case anyone finds them. I threw that away too. Maybe learn how to treat workers with respect or you might get your sunglasses stomped. My very petty revenge.

Not ideal, but who knows? Maybe she learned something from it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.

What did Reddit think?

Eye see what you did there!

Yup.

The main part.

That would be epic.

Another reader chimes in.

Plausible deniability.

A little shorts tempered, but I get her reaction.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.