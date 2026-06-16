Dog Owner Hires High-End Pet Sitter, Then Deeply Regrets the Decision

Ensuring that you have proper care for your pets while you’re away can be as stressful as finding a quality babysitter. The right person needs to be the right mix of responsible, trustworthy and also fun!

What would you do if your dog sitter made a grievous error with your pet but still expected you to pay for it even though it was entirely their fault? Would you pay or refuse?

In this story, one woman shared a really wild example of this. She left her dog with a pet sitter, and then the pet sitter contacted her about a problem, a really expensive problem.

Here’s what happened.

WIBTA if I didn’t replace my dog-sitter’s $600 Hermes scarf that my dog chewed on

My best friend and I are currently on a girls trip a few states over.

We are on vacation and my dog is staying with our normal dog sitter.

Sounds like she’s living the dream.

She lives in a huge mansion and has an informal dog sitting business.

She loves dogs and doesn’t have any of her own but likes them a lot.

She explained she was vacuuming and had left a Hermes scarf on her couch.

Sort of sounds like a liability keeping that around a dog…

My dog picked up the scarf and chewed on it which damaged it.

She didn’t have a photo of the damage so not sure the extent of it.

She was very upset, so of course I offered to replace it (before knowing thee price) but I didn’t expect her to take me up on it.

That was her first mistake.

When I offered I had no idea how expensive it would be.

I understand it was a gift from her sister-in-law, which gives it more value than a simple replacement.

That said, $600 is a lot for us.

Genuinely not sure who is in the wrong.

This is a tricky one, for sure.

Was it her responsibility to not put designer items on the couch where our dog was by?

Or is it my responsibility to replace it since he chewed it up?

Yikes, this has to be the priciest problem that’s been posted in this forum.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Let’s see if Reddit could offer any words of wisdom.

The comments were in pretty immediate agreement on this one.

Others boiled it down plain and simply.

Someone else raised their proverbial eyebrows.

Someone else issued a word of warning.

But another person put it all in perspective.

Her business might be going to the dogs after this incident.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.