Work responsibilities should be clear after organizational changes.

The following story involves an employee who works on a helpline.

Even after some business changes, he still receives support tickets from a company they no longer support.

He clearly couldn’t help them, so he had to be polite in telling them what to do instead.

Read the full story below to find out more…

We’ll get right on that for you I am part of a helpline supporting $plmSystem. Recently, our company, $bigCompany, spun off part of its business into $littleCompany. This happened legally over two years ago.

This employee still receives tickets from $littleCompany users.

Last fall was when $littleCompany switched to their own copy of $plmSystem. This greatly reduced the tickets we got from $littleCompany users. A few still come through. One showed up recently. It said that they have people unable to log in. They also reported problems using networked PCs. These included remote Windows logins and all sorts of issues.

He would tell them to contact their own helpline instead.

But we do not support them. We have not supported them for several months. All we can do is contact them. We tell them to try their own helpline for their own $plmSystem. It is nice that they think we have the power to do something. I wonder how long it will take for them to realize they have to stop sending tickets to us.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thought.

This person has a lot of questions.

Here’s a similar experience.

Whoa! 17 years?!

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Old habits die hard… even for misplaced support tickets.