Employee Stunned After Coworker Turns a Personal Parking Complaint Into a Company-Wide Issue

Imagine buying a new truck and wanting to make sure it doesn’t get dinged up. Would you change the way you park?

In this story, one man is in this situation. He has a new truck, and he doesn’t want it to get dinged.

The problem isn’t his truck. In his mind, the problem is his coworker, and I think it’s safe to say the coworker feels the same way.

Keep reading to see whose side you’re on.

AITA for parking how I want at work? So our office is small and we all have to park on the public street. I have a nicer newer truck I paid a lot of money for and is the first truck I’ve ever owned.

There’s the problem and OP’s solution.

About a month ago I noticed the coworker who parks behind me parks really close. It makes it difficult to back in and out because I leave throughout the day for errands. I started parking with more space in front of my truck to make sure I have plenty of room to get in and out. My coworker has complained to me about it saying I don’t need to park like that. I told her it was because of how she parked and that I would continue to park that way so I don’t risk getting my truck dinged.

Then there was an email.

She then complained in our company wide meeting about how “some” people don’t park right out front and we all need to park better, clearly complaining about me without mentioning my name. Management has done nothing about it but I feel like I should be able to park however I want on a public street. I can under her frustration but it’s not really my problem so AITA!

It’s probably best just to ignore the annoying coworker.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person does something similar.

Another person does the same thing.

This person breaks down the numbers.

It sounds like everyone agrees that he’s not doing anything wrong. The coworker can complain all she wants, but it’s not going to change anything. He has every right to park his truck in a way that he’ll know he’ll be able to get out of the parking spot.

The coworker must like to complain.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.