“Enough Is Enough”: Exhausted First-Time Buyer Prepares Total Nuclear Option Against Nightmarish, Defiant Neighbors

Peace and quiet shouldn’t be a luxury at home.

The following story is about a woman who quickly faced a problem when her new neighbors became extremely loud at the odd hours of the day and night.

She and her family struggled with constant dog barking and early morning shouting.

The noise kept disrupting their sleep, so now she’s thinking about taking an action once and for all.

What do you think she should do? Let’s take a closer look!

I dont wanna be *that* neighbor. We moved in about a month ago. One set of our neighbors is very sweet. We get along with them great. In fact, their granddaughter has been friends with my daughter since kindergarten. She lives over there. We did not know she lived there or that they were her grandparents until after we moved in. We never hear them. Even when I am outside and they are, nothing. They wave, holler hi, and move on. They are super nice people.

This woman noticed how the other neighbor can be terribly loud.

The other neighbors, though, are loud. They have two, maybe three, dogs. I am not sure. We have one very large dog. He barked at their dogs for the first day we were here. Then, he realized they were not coming over into the yard. He stopped. Now, he just looks at the fence when they bark at him. It is a solid wood, 6-foot privacy fence. They bark at everything.

They seemed to be out of their house at odd hours.

My partner works nights. If he goes outside at 3 am to smoke, they bark incessantly. At 11 pm, they will be in their yard barking. My dog comes in at 8 pm for the night. Their dogs are not outside dogs either. They just seem to be out at the oddest hours. The husband starts his day at 5 am, I guess.

When they yelled from the outside, it felt like they were inside her room.

For whatever reason, he is out there at his truck. He is yelling at someone and telling them to grab this and grab that. I am assuming it is his son. Their driveway literally touches the line of my yard. It sounds like he is in my room talking. The other night, they left somewhere. They got home at about 9:30 pm. That is not terribly late. They were again in the driveway yelling.

She’s thinking about calling the cops for noise and disturbance.

My youngest two go to sleep at 7 pm (1-year-old) and 8 pm (2-year-old). They were right outside their window, basically. We have only lived here about three weeks. That is less than a month. I do not want to call the cops, but the dog thing is ridiculous, especially at 3 am.

She thinks they’re violating the town’s ordinances.

I know the noise ordinances in this town. I lived here from 2014 to 2024. Him yelling at 5 am violates it, too. It is 10 pm to 7 am on weekdays and 2 am to 9 am on weekends. Every time they are loud, it wakes me up. Them or the dogs. It takes me forever to fall back asleep. I am six months pregnant.

Yikes! That sounds seriously draining… especially with kids and a pregnancy.

Lack of sleep can make everything feel ten times worse. The neighbors should at least be more considerate and responsible.

It’s understandable to want peace, even if it means taking action.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Here are a few suggestions.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

That’s on you, says this one.

Finally, this one suggests using a dog whistle.

You shouldn’t be begging for peace and quiet in your own property.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.