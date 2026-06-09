Family Holds Small Funeral for Their Father, but a Bride and Her Mother Interrupt the Service to Decorate for a Wedding

I’ve heard a lot of bridezilla stories, but you’re about to hear a story about a mother of the bride is kind of a momzilla, if that’s a thing. While the bride is with her mom, at least at first, she is apologetic when she realizes what’s going on, but the mom, that’s another story.

In this story, a family is mourning the death of their father at a funeral held at a church. There are signs on the doors indicating that this is a private service, but some people either can’t read, won’t read, or just think they are above the rules.

Keep reading for all the details about the rude mother-of-the-bride.

Fathers funeral was today. Honey badger don’t care, she has to decorate a whole 24 hours before the wedding My father passed away suddenly last week. I won’t get into details, but needless to say it was traumatic. He comes from a big family thats scattered across the US and well be celebrating his life later this summer when everyone is able to. However for our peace my siblings and I decided to hold an intimate service for those that live around here and were actively involved in his life.

The service started out okay.

The pastor(one of his best friends) thankfully was able to find a time on short notice that worked for us this morning. It wasn’t going to be long, maybe 45 minutes at most and then we were going to head to his favorite bar and have a drink. The pastor started and it was beautiful. He shared some memories and everyone was teary eyed reminiscing. Then About 20 minutes in A young woman and another who I later learned was her mother burst through the doors like they were SWAT agents(there were signs posted that there was a funeral service going on).

They were pretty rude.

They looked at us confused, we looked at them and the mother had the audacity to ask if they were interrupting anything. Ya know, while my fathers urn was on full display in a room of mouring people. The pastor pointed to the door with the signs indicating there was a funeral and explained that yeah, they were interrupting something. She then asked if we could have the service in another part of the church so they could begin decorating for bride-to-be wedding that was 24 hours away. The pastor let her know it would be about another 20-30 min before the service was finished and to please wait.

The bride’s mom was the real problem.

The bride tried pulling her mom out and was profusely apologizing to all of us. Honey badger wasn’t having it cause she don’t care. She was going to decorate for the wedding and insisted that we could continue with her there. Pastor said absolutely not, this is a private funeral and she wasn’t invited. She started to argue saying that they need to get this done NOW for xyz excuses but the pastor cut her off and let her know that if she didn’t comply bride would have to find a new church to get married at tomorrow.

They eventually left.

The daughter was pleading with her mom to chill tf out its not an emergency, which she eventually did but not without giving us nasty looks like we did something wrong. The rest of the service went smoothly despite the interruption. My brothers and i shared some words and it was like it never even happened. When we got out the lady was anxious to get inside and start decorating. She made some passive aggressive comments about how it was 35 minutes and now theyre behind schedule thanks to us (dont know if it makes a difference but the bride was nowhere to be found, I assume she left). The nerve of some people. I think I know who my dad is going to haunt now

How rude! I feel really bad for the bride!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person offers condolences.

Another person wouldn’t have been as calm.

This person would’ve done “full Karen.”

Someday it’ll be a funny story.

I can only imagine how stressed out the bride was when she discovered she burst into a funeral with her mom, and then her mom’s refusal to leave almost cost her the wedding venue! Talk about a stressful day!

I’m glad they were able to recover and go on with the funeral without any more drama, but that mom really needed to think through the situation for a minute and realize that it was better to wait a few minutes than to threaten her daughter’s entire wedding.