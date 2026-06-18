Gas Station Employee Chases Clue After Beer Thief Leaves Something Behind

Imagine working at a gas station store at night when two guys walk in that seem up to no good. What would you do if they stole something from your store and ran away? Would you call the police, run after them, or simply make a note of it and go back to work?

In this story, one retail worker is in this situation and decides to run after the thief.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

You steal from me I still make money. Today I was working evening shift at the gas station. I was getting ready to shut down my register for the night when two neighbor hood thugs come in and start caroozing the islands of candy and what have you. My coworker asks the two thugtlemen to reomove their hoods and they kindly oblige.

They must have been underage.

One asks, “Do you guys need my i.d.?” I respond with a light nod. Quick as a flash they snatched up some beer and ran. Taking off after them I catch up right as they got to their car parked behind the building. I manage to look and get the make and model right as they dive in to the car.

The thief left something behind.

I reach to grab something, anything, to help me with at least getting a better description. Right as he is shutting the door his hat falls from his head and I nab it up before they booked it. Upon return I call my boss, the cops, and my assitant manager to get the story told.

The hat was actually worth something.

Afterwards I check the hat price on ebay. Hat price: 59.99$ Beer lost: 7.99$ We gained money off of this.

That’s an interesting ending! But I hope the police catch him for stealing and drinking underage (I assume).

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

There’s a whole store called Lids that sells hats.

This person likes the revenge.

Another person comments on the price of beer.

They won and lost out at the same time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.