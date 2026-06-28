“Get Out of Your Own Driveway!”: Stunned Homeowner Left Reeling After Entitled Neighbor Calls the Cops Because He Refused to Move His Car

When you buy a house, if the house has a driveway, that driveway is part of your private property. You can park in the driveway, but nobody else can park there without your permission. If someone else parks there, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to call a tow truck.

This all makes sense and seems pretty obvious, right?

Well, it didn’t seem obvious to a Karen you’re about to meet in this story.

A homeowner introduces us to the neighborhood where he lives and shares some weird interactions he’s had with his neighbors. One interaction that really stood out was a neighbor who thought it was perfectly reasonable to demand that he move his car so she can park in his driveway.

Keep reading for all the details.

Parking on my property For context: my wife and I have purchased a house with some bigger corner property in a german village from an 87 year old this January. The close neighbour’s are super friendly and we get along very well, have bbqs and so on. In the past I already had some issues with several people parking on my lawn (insert get of my lawn meme here). I mean all 4 wheels on the grass, parallel parking, but a quick towing fixed that for good. Quick side note: I tried to talk with the folks living a street down the road before I called the tow truck and they told me to suck a big rooster as they have a party and I should live with their guests parking on my lawn.

His neighbor has a crazy request.

So back to the story. I was working from home and my door bell rang and in front was Karen. She looked me up and down and asked in a quite condescending tone who’s car is in the driveway blocking it. I told her it’s mine and what the matter was. She introduced herself (same folks from above) and demanded I should move my car because she wants to park in my driveway as she doesn’t find a good parking spot on the road.

Her logic is illogical.

When I asked why she thinks she can park in my driveway she explained that the previous owner hadn’t had a car and never noticed that she parked there. And because she always did that I should make space or she’ll call the cops. Told her to pound sand and closed the door in her face. She actually called the cops but that was resolved quite easily and we had her removed from our property. The audacity of these folks is just astonishing.

That’s pretty crazy! The police probably laughed about that later.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think it’s over.

Another person shares a similar situation.

Sounds about right!

This person wouldn’t been the one to call the police.

It’s so crazy that the neighbor actually called the police. Did she really think they were going to make her neighbor let her park in his driveway? That’s insanity! Hopefully the neighborhood drama is over, but I doubt it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.