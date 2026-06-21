He Got Fired for Refusing to Work an Unpaid Sunday — Then Landed a Better Job and Cost His Old Boss a Major Contract

Companies often force their employees to take jobs they don’t want or work shifts that aren’t ideal.

What would you do if your new boss forced you to take a ‘promotion’ that you didn’t want, for no more money, and that required you to do a lot more travel? And then, on top of that, they tried to make you work a weekend day without getting paid?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and when he refused to work that extra day, he got fired for it. Fortunately, he was able to line up a great new job that paid much better. Down the road, he was even put in a position where he could get revenge on his old boss, and that is just what he did.

Read on to see the full story and the very satisfying ending.

How I got fired, got a better job, and got the sweetest possible revenge on my previous employer This happened a while ago now, and I’m deciding to share it now.

This sounds like a great job.

So, I used to work for a company that would do outsourced IT support for one of the major IT hardware companies in the world (Company D), the job itself was pretty nice. I would work from home, get my tickets assigned in the morning, and depending on the kind of job, I could get started right away or have to wait for the specified time to do the work.

Losing the option to work from home is a huge hit.

Once done, I was free to do whatever I wanted for the rest of the day, which made me and the rest of the team more open to being available outside of the official working hours. Anyway, fast forward a couple of years and because I was one of the best performers (Not a single mistake for three years), I was forced into a promotion that I wouldn’t say I liked because it would take away my WFH benefits without a pay raise.

A promise of a rise that will never materialize.

I protested this and was told that the pay raises would come after “my performance would guarantee it.” A couple of weeks after taking the new job (And with barely anything to do), I had to do some work in another city from Wednesday to Friday.

It is good that he stood up for himself.

I came back on Saturday by plane, and even before I even stepped out of the plane, I got a call from my manager telling me I needed to get into another flight to work with a customer on that Sunday and I refused. I let them know that it was outside of my working hours and since they took away my WFH and were extremely strict with their office hours, that they would need to pay the Sunday rate in my country’s Labor Laws if they wanted me to do that job, so obviously, they said no.

At least he got a little bit of a warning.

After a couple of threats, they decided to ask someone else to take care of that ticket. Now, thanks to it being a smaller company and me being on friendly terms with the HR lady, she told me they were preparing to fire me by the end of the week.

They don’t think he deserves anything but the minimum.

This gave me time to start preparing to find a new job and get a lawyer cause I was mad and knew they were planning to screw me over. Come Friday, they let me know I was fired and would only be getting the rest of my monthly wage with no severance payment.

Companies hate lawsuits, that’s for sure.

I just let them know that those terms were illegal according to labor laws and that I would need them to pay the total amount of severance pay as this was an unjustified dismissal and they would be hearing from my lawyer otherwise. This shook them. According to my HR friend, her boss tried to convince my manager to rethink firing me, as it was not worth going over litigation for this.

Wow, this really worked out well for him.

Still, he refused, I assume it was an ego thing and they ended up paying my total severance pay. A month later, I was already at a much better job with almost four times my previous wage, thanks to a recommendation from one of the mentors I had from the big IT company that used to outsource me.

The best revenge is a life well-lived.

As for the sweet revenge, during a partners event on my new job, my previous manager and his boss arrived, they wanted to get a deal to outsource IT for the company. They were so surprised to see me there, and it took a lot of restrain not to have a grin on my face the whole meeting.

I bet they hated that meeting.

They knew I was much better off in this new job, and they probably thought I already had this job lined up before they fired me. In the end, they got nothing out of the meeting because a couple of months later, my country made outsourcing illegal.

Oh, what a shame.

Most of my old coworkers ended up getting jobs in company D, not my ex-manager though, cause he didn’t speak English.

You have to love it when people like this get exactly what they deserve. He thought he had the power, but in the end, he was the one left without a job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person wants to know which country outlawed outsourcing.

Yup, he kept his cool and played it right.

I was wondering about this as well.

He played it perfectly.

This would help a lot of people, I’m sure.

Managers should be careful how they treat people, it could come back to bite them. While they often get away with firing employees for no reason and ruining their lives, sometimes it doesn’t work out the way they hoped.

I love the way that this guy knew that he was getting fired and was able to line up a new job so quickly. It doesn’t always happen like that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.