He Said No to a $1,500 Fence Bill From His Neighbor, Offering to Build It Together Instead to Keep the Peace

Neighbor disputes can arise even over things that seem perfectly fine.

The following story involves a man who was asked to contribute money to replace a shared fence with the neighbors.

He thinks this isn’t fair. But trying to stay on good terms, he considered offering help instead of money.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for telling my new neighbour I can’t afford to replace a 2-year-old fence because he doesn’t like the colour/style and a new one would be better for the deck he is planning to build? The existing fence is 6 feet tall. It is just a basic picket fence that was built 2 years ago. The new neighbor’s other fences are fortress style. He wants it to look like his others.

This man’s neighbor also wanted to change the paint on the fences.

He also does not like the paint the previous owner put on his side. His existing deck butts up against the fence. His builder recommends replacing the fence. This is to better fit the new deck he is building.

He was asked to contribute $1500 for the new fence.

He has asked me for $1500 to contribute to a new fence. I am planning to tell him I cannot afford to replace a basically new fence. I have 2 other sections that are old and in need of replacement. I am also thinking of offering to have my builder review his quotes. This is to see if any money could be saved for him.

He doesn’t want to strain his relationship with them.

I could also contribute some time to building the pickets of the fence with him. This would be if he pays for the posts and framing and lumber. I am not sure if this would bite me at the back, but I wanted to offer something. I have good relationships with my neighbors. I would like to keep it that way.

But he thinks it’s not fair for them to ask for money.

But I do not think it is fair of him to ask for money. This is to replace a perfectly fine fence because he does not like it. It is also in the way of another of his projects. AITA?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person has a few questions.

Short and simple.

This user makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Wanting a new fence doesn’t automatically make it a shared expense.