June 22, 2026 at 1:21 am

He Set a Clear Boundary About His Best Friend’s Boyfriend Tagging Along — She Hasn’t Respected It Once

by Sarrah Murtaza

Man upset in his house

Pexels/Reddit

Some living arrangements can get really tricky when roommates disrespect each other’s boundaries.

This guy shares how her best friend made their living situation weird for him.

AITA/ am I being unreasonable about my roommates boyfriend

AITA, Hey, I am a 28 yr old gay man who currently is living with his bestfriend of 10 years for about two years.

Everything has been so great until the last few months. She started to date someone 8 months ago, this is her first official relationship .. and it shows.

He knows things are bad with her…

No shade lol.

We had a conversation a few months ago about 2 boundaries I had about her and him in the apartment.

I asked that he wouldn’t be here for more than 4 days a week and that she does not leave him here alone when she’s not in the apartment.

A month goes by and I have noticed her leave him here alone while she’s at work or goes to brunch with a few friends and I have let it slide because I really try my best to pick my battles.

UH OH…

The other day I go to leave for work and I’m sitting inside my car. Her boyfriend pulls up from not even the entrance to the apartment buildings and parks as I was driving away.

This was super sketchy because my roommate was still working. Now I’m kinda upset because she’s now she’s sneaking around my boundary and now she got caught up.

I texted her asking if she let him use the key and she was doing a lot of back pedaling.

He was so not okay with this arrangement…

She basically told me that she thinks it’s unreasonable for me to not want him there when she’s not present and that her relationship is getting more serious and what will I do when she has him move in.

Am I being unreasonable with my rules?

Is she not respecting my boundaries?

I do feel it’s unfair for someone to sleep here for more than half the week and not contribute anything to the household.

That’s INSANE!

This roommate is like a sister to me and I’m trying my absolute best to not let her relationship come between our friendship.

Am I the AH?

OUCH! That sounds like a weird arrangement.

Why can’t they make clear arrangements that everybody would be comfortable with?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this guy has a reasonable demand.

Screenshot 2026 06 19 230355 He Set a Clear Boundary About His Best Friends Boyfriend Tagging Along — She Hasnt Respected It Once

That’s right! This user has a valid question for the best friend.

Screenshot 2026 06 19 230407 He Set a Clear Boundary About His Best Friends Boyfriend Tagging Along — She Hasnt Respected It Once

This user knows this guy needs to make a long term decision.

Screenshot 2026 06 19 230419 He Set a Clear Boundary About His Best Friends Boyfriend Tagging Along — She Hasnt Respected It Once

This user thinks this guy did the right thing.

Screenshot 2026 06 19 230434 He Set a Clear Boundary About His Best Friends Boyfriend Tagging Along — She Hasnt Respected It Once

This user knows the boyfriend is a bit sketchy.

Screenshot 2026 06 19 230446 He Set a Clear Boundary About His Best Friends Boyfriend Tagging Along — She Hasnt Respected It Once

Somebody needs to make a decision!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

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Author

Sarrah Murtaza

Sarrah Murtaza | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Sarrah Murtaza is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and interpersonal drama. With nearly six years of experience in digital publishing, she excels at identifying compelling, community-driven conversations and elevating them into highly engaging narratives.

Sarrah brings a unique, narrative-focused approach to her journalism. Drawing on her professional background as a screenwriter and director, she has a sharp editorial eye for human conflict and motivation. This allows her to transform everyday online dilemmas and relationship dynamics into well-structured, empathetic stories that resonate deeply with readers.

As a dedicated remote professional, Sarrah uses her location independence to travel the world, bringing a diverse and exploratory perspective to her writing. When she isn't crafting stories, she can usually be found exploring a new city or working on her latest creative project.

Connect with Sarrah on Instagram and read her extended essays on Medium.

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