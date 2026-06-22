He Set a Clear Boundary About His Best Friend’s Boyfriend Tagging Along — She Hasn’t Respected It Once

Some living arrangements can get really tricky when roommates disrespect each other’s boundaries.

This guy shares how her best friend made their living situation weird for him.

AITA/ am I being unreasonable about my roommates boyfriend AITA, Hey, I am a 28 yr old gay man who currently is living with his bestfriend of 10 years for about two years. Everything has been so great until the last few months. She started to date someone 8 months ago, this is her first official relationship .. and it shows.

He knows things are bad with her…

No shade lol. We had a conversation a few months ago about 2 boundaries I had about her and him in the apartment. I asked that he wouldn’t be here for more than 4 days a week and that she does not leave him here alone when she’s not in the apartment. A month goes by and I have noticed her leave him here alone while she’s at work or goes to brunch with a few friends and I have let it slide because I really try my best to pick my battles.

UH OH…

The other day I go to leave for work and I’m sitting inside my car. Her boyfriend pulls up from not even the entrance to the apartment buildings and parks as I was driving away. This was super sketchy because my roommate was still working. Now I’m kinda upset because she’s now she’s sneaking around my boundary and now she got caught up. I texted her asking if she let him use the key and she was doing a lot of back pedaling.

He was so not okay with this arrangement…

She basically told me that she thinks it’s unreasonable for me to not want him there when she’s not present and that her relationship is getting more serious and what will I do when she has him move in. Am I being unreasonable with my rules? Is she not respecting my boundaries? I do feel it’s unfair for someone to sleep here for more than half the week and not contribute anything to the household.

That’s INSANE!

This roommate is like a sister to me and I’m trying my absolute best to not let her relationship come between our friendship. Am I the AH?

OUCH! That sounds like a weird arrangement.

Why can’t they make clear arrangements that everybody would be comfortable with?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this guy has a reasonable demand.

That’s right! This user has a valid question for the best friend.

This user knows this guy needs to make a long term decision.

This user thinks this guy did the right thing.

This user knows the boyfriend is a bit sketchy.

Somebody needs to make a decision!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.