Her Boyfriend Planned a Surprise Road Trip for Her Birthday — Then She Found Out He Wanted to Use Her Car

When someone plans a trip for another person, most people assume the major details have already been worked out. That includes things like accommodations, activities, and perhaps most importantly, transportation.

That’s why one woman was caught off guard when she learned that her boyfriend had planned a birthday getaway for the two of them without actually figuring out how they would get there.

As the trip approached though, he revealed that he had simply assumed they would be taking her car because it gets much better gas mileage than his truck.

While she understands the financial reasoning, she doesn’t love the fact that the decision seemed to be made without her input. The trip is several hours away, and she feels uncomfortable that something she owns was volunteered without anyone actually asking her first.

Her boyfriend thinks she’s making too much of the situation, but she can’t shake the feeling that there’s a difference between sharing and assuming. Read the full story below and decide what you think.

AITAH for not wanting to use my car for a road trip my bf planned? My (25f) birthday is this weekend, and my bf (24m) told me about a month ago that he had planned somewhat of a surprise trip for me to celebrate my birthday. Of course I felt so grateful and very excited, and I also just assumed we’d be taking his truck, since he planned the trip all out. (The trip is 5 hours away for anyone wondering.) Flash forward to a couple days ago, he expresses that he hadn’t thought about transportation until the last minute and kind of assumed we would be taking my car, since it has better gas mileage than his and the gas prices are crazy right now.

But she didn’t like that.

I honestly do understand this point, but I don’t like how he planned something out for me while assuming we’d be using something of mine. Idk if I’m overreacting but it feels almost non consensual. I also don’t like how last minute this was. For some reason I get bad anxiety with last minute plan changes. I told him all this, but then he tells me that I’m being a bit selfish. He’s a mechanic, so he takes care of my car for free. He was already anticipating dropping a lot of money on this trip and just wanted to save some on gas. He still said he would pay for all my gas on the trip.

But this is still not good enough for her.

I honestly do see where he’s coming from! But he wasn’t really seeing my side at all and I just don’t know if I’m the selfish person in this scenario. I get where he’s coming from but at the same time, I wouldn’t plan something for someone and anticipate using any of their things. But the way he looks at it is that we are one, we are a unit. I agree to an extent but I have never viewed his truck as mine or my car as his. Maybe that’s just me but please let me know. It also might help to mention that I’ve had terrible luck with cars in the past and that’s where some of my paranoia comes from with taking my car. AITA?

I really don’t see a problem besides her anxiety regarding this… But she has a point in wanting to be included in the decision.

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What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their opinion.

Yup.

I agree.

Another reader shares their point of view.

Something to consider.

They disagree, but the whole time I can’t help but think he’s thinking logically while she’s simply feeling insecure about something. Which is valid, but not enough to start an argument.

The boyfriend believes using the more fuel-efficient vehicle is the practical choice, especially since he plans to pay for the gas and regularly works on her car for free. From his perspective, he was simply trying to save money.

She doesn’t sound ready to share at this level, though.

Her frustration doesn’t really seem to be about the car itself. It’s about being left out of the decision. Maybe she feels this is a red flag.

And I have to agree, being asked first indeed would’ve been nice, even if just mainly as a polite gesture.

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