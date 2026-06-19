He’s So Burned Out at Work That He’s Secretly Hoping a Costly Mistake Gets Him Fired

It is certainly not uncommon to feel overworked and underappreciated at a job, and in life in general.

What would you do if you were burned out at work and having trouble at home, both of which led you to make a costly mistake in your job?

That is the situation that the guy in this story is in, and he went online to vent and tell the internet that he secretly hopes it gets him fired. This, he seems to think, would force some much-needed changes in his life, especially with his stay-at-home mother/wife, who refuses to get a job even though the kids are in school now.

Personally, while I can totally understand where he is coming from, I also don’t think that getting fired would help anyone. If he hates his situation so much, he should start looking for a new job with a better work-life balance. Read through the full story for yourself and see what you think.

Hope I’m getting fired tomorrow. I made a huge mistake at work, well actually a tiny mistake that had huge repercussions.

What is going on here?

It was a careless mistake that I own, but also see it was inevitable. I’m so burned out and have been for so long something had to break. I’m at the point where I hope they fire me.

He is obviously going to be stressed out.

47, highly specialized, deeply experienced, haven’t been unemployed in 20 years. I also have 3 school age kids, a failing marriage, and have been the sole breadwinner for our family for the last 15 years. I’ve climbed the ladder well, but not because I want to, because my kids need to eat.

Maybe he should take a vacation. If he really is in a good position at work, he will undoubtedly get PTO.

Haven’t taken a vacation longer than a 4 day weekend in a decade. No support because its just me and wife won’t get a job outside the house, despite me begging her to for years. Then there is the general state of everything, rising prices, wars, our country tearing itself apart at the seams. I’m tired boss, real tired.

Honestly, a lot of this seems to be self-inflicted (not that it makes it easier). And getting fired certainly isn’t going to make his life better at this point; he still has relatively young kids he has to support. I hope he was just venting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

Therapy can be very helpful for some people.

He shouldn’t qualify for disability.

This person thinks he should start a support group.

One mistake won’t likely get him fired.

He is clearly burned out.

He seems to be hoping for something external to force a change in his life, when really he needs to be proactive. Searching for a new job, fixing his marriage, taking a vacation. These are all things that he could do to help himself.

Even getting therapy, like many commenters recommended, could help. Simply waiting around and hoping to get fired, however, is not going to do anything.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.