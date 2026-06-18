His Landlord Treated Him Like Garbage, So He Left a Brutal, Stinky Farewell Gift Behind the Walls

Bad landlords can push tenants to their limits.

The following story involves a man whose landlord treated him terribly before he finally moved out.

So before leaving, he decided to carry out a sneaky and “stinky” revenge plan.

The landlord had no idea what was coming after the place was left behind.

Curious what the revenge was? Read the full story below for all the details.

Petty Revenge On Landlord I have previously written up my more-than-petty revenge on this landlord. After a series of nasty incidents from him, we moved out. Every month after that, my cousin and I went to his house late at night. We smeared ripe dog crap on his car door handle, his house door handle, and under his wipers. You get it.

This man also left something in the apartment before leaving.

But to me, this is not petty. What I had completely forgotten was that just as we moved out, I nailed a very large lamb chop and a couple of chicken necks to the underside of the dining table. Keep in mind this was a fully furnished flat. This revenge was suggested to me by a friend of mine.

It was a carpenter who taught him this revenge.

He was a chippy, which means a carpenter. It was his and his dad’s way of getting revenge on people who did not pay their bills. They reckon the victims could never find the source. You would never look underneath the table for it.

He believes the place was unrentable for weeks.

I assume the place went unrentable for the week or two. That it would have taken for the stench to dissipate. I am so glad I remembered this and was able to share it.

Whoa, that is some next-level revenge! Hiding meat under the table is both clever and gross.

That smell must have been unbearable. But the landlord probably deserved it. Lol.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares an interesting anecdote.

Here’s another idea…

People can be so creative.

This user has some questions.

Finally, someone is not impressed.

Revenge is sweet… until it starts to smell.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.