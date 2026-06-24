June 24, 2026 at 11:15 am

Homeowner Feuds With Neighbor Over Foul-Smelling Trash Enclosure, Then Learns He’s the HOA Vice President

by Benjamin Cottrell

full trash can at night

Pexels/Reddit

Living in a townhome means accepting a certain level of closeness with your neighbors. Shared walls, shared property lines, and the understanding that what you do on your side affects the person on the other side. Most people get that, but others miss the mark entirely.

One homeowner grew increasingly fed up with her neighbor putting her foul-smelling trash right in front of her front door. As flies and other pests began to congregate, the issue became harder and harder to ignore.

So as the homeowner contemplated reporting the issue, she was reminded that this same neighbor also held a prominent role in the HOA.

Suddenly she was caught between advocating for herself and rocking the boat.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbor trash can problems

So me and my neighbor have had weird interactions over the time we’ve been living next to each other.

I live in a townhome complex and share a wall with them. Our neighbor is also vice president of HOA.

In the past, this neighbor hasn’t exactly been the best person to share a wall with.

I’ve had issues with them in the past like when they put their fence up they pulled up a tree and didn’t consult with us although it was on our shared property line and it’s stated to speak with your neighbor before putting up your fence about tree removal.

It’s fine. We moved past it, but she was very unapologetic about it.

Lately though, it’s a different problem entirely.

Now, they have this trash can enclosure by their front door basically next to our front door where they keep their trash and it STINKS.

It smells so bad I don’t know if they have something rotting in it, but it’s happened more often times than not.

The issue is getting harder and harder to ignore.

I’m constantly walking to my front door smelling this disgusting smell AND flies that are constantly trying to get into the house.

I’m trying to figure out how to address this situation and annoyed that I have to, because why can’t people just be considerate??

I know y’all smell this too.

But there are a few nuances that make the situation even more difficult.

Since she’s HOA vice president… I could email the board which she’s a part of, I could text her which I’d rather not, because we’re not friends, or I could just message the president on FB and ask her to speak with her.

I’m just not sure how to move forward, but I’m extremely annoyed.

Sounds like this homeowner is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks going right to the board is the right way to go.

Screenshot 2026 06 23 at 2.25.45 PM Homeowner Feuds With Neighbor Over Foul Smelling Trash Enclosure, Then Learns He’s the HOA Vice President

Building a compelling case requires lots of evidence.

Screenshot 2026 06 23 at 2.26.21 PM Homeowner Feuds With Neighbor Over Foul Smelling Trash Enclosure, Then Learns He’s the HOA Vice President

As long as the homeowner stays professional, hopefully there’s nothing for anyone to get upset about.

Screenshot 2026 06 23 at 2.26.56 PM Homeowner Feuds With Neighbor Over Foul Smelling Trash Enclosure, Then Learns He’s the HOA Vice President

This user is wildly against the idea of HOAs.

Screenshot 2026 06 23 at 2.27.34 PM Homeowner Feuds With Neighbor Over Foul Smelling Trash Enclosure, Then Learns He’s the HOA Vice President

The fact that this neighbor is the HOA vice president makes the optics awkward, but it doesn’t change the reality of the situation.

Her trash enclosure stinks, it’s affecting the person living inches away, and flies are becoming a household problem because of it. Those are exactly the kinds of issues an HOA exists to handle, and being on the board doesn’t exempt you from the rules you’re supposed to uphold.

She’s already been burned once by this neighbor’s lack of consideration with the tree situation, so expecting a respectful private conversation to solve this is optimistic at best.

Document the issue, take it to someone with actual authority, and let bureaucracy get to work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter