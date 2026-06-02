A Homeowner Begged Her Neighbor to Stop Trespassing—But He Smugly Treats Her Yard Like a Public Sidewalk

Some neighbors act like other people’s property is just an extension of their own yard.

This homeowner is dealing with a neighbor who constantly walks through her property whenever it’s convenient for him. Every time he does it, her dog starts barking and disrupts her work-from-home meetings.

What makes the whole thing worse is that he clearly knows it bothers her, but he keeps doing it anyway.

At this point, she’s completely fed up and unsure what to do.

Read on to see why she’s so upset.

Neighbor Continues to Trespass after being asked not to My neighbor and I went to high school together, but we were not friends during that time. I thought it would be cool to have a neighbor I know next door, but I was wrong. He is an entitled jerk who thinks it is ok to walk through my yard, drive his lawnmower and dirt bike through my yard whenever he chooses. I live on a corner lot in a subdivision, and he is next to me. I am a single female in my late 40’s, and he has made several comments to me about how I must be “rolling in it” or “have family money” to afford my house.

The guy won’t park his work truck in front of his own home.

He has also asked me multiple times if I even work, which I work from home. I park my car in the garage so he has no idea when I’m home and when I’m not. He works for a company that allows him to drive a company-provided truck during the day – for some reason, he refuses to park in front of his own house or anywhere near it. The houses in this neighborhood have Ring doorbell cameras, so I suspect he doesn’t want it shown on camera that he came home during the day. Before all the houses were built, he used to park on empty lots behind his house to come through the backyard. But now he parks on my side of the street, right next to my driveway, and walks through my yard each time. My dog goes insane every time he does it.

Now, she’s not sure what else to do.

Since I work from home, this is disruptive if I am in meetings. I have asked him, for this reason, several times to NOT walk through my yard. He continues to do so. Our HOA is not fully set up yet since we are a new neighborhood, but I have complained several times to the builder. I have walked out and confronted him several times during the incidents and calmly asked him to stop. Today, he did it again, and I’m sick of it. I wasn’t able to catch him, but walked outside right after he got to his truck. He saw me standing in the yard giving him “the look” and drove off. What can I do here? I don’t want to cause more problems (again, single female), but I’m sick of him taking advantage of me and thinking it is ok for him to walk through my property.

Eek! It’s no wonder this annoys her so much.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a warehouse worker who noticed some fellow employees were always sneaking out early for the same strange reason.

Let’s check out what advice the readers over at Reddit have for her.

If this is true, he’s really pathetic.

This reader suggests calling his company.

Here’s what this person would tell him.

Someone else who thinks she needs to report him to work.

Ugh. Entitled people are so exhausting to deal with.

The worst part is that once someone realizes they can keep getting away with something, they usually push even further instead of backing off. And people like this tend to rely on others staying polite and avoiding conflict for as long as possible.

As she learned, being patient really doesn’t accomplish anything.

It’s time for her to contact an attorney or the local police department and learn the laws.