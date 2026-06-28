Homeowner Repeatedly Leaves Dog Waste in Shared Area, Then Explodes Over the HOA’s Response

Imagine living in an HOA. There would be certain areas that would be your private property, but there would be other areas that are common spaces for all residents, such as walkways.

What would you do if a neighbor left a huge mess of dog waste in a common area walkway? Would you confront the neighbor or tell the HOA?

In this story, one homeowner is in that situation, and she decides to go to the HOA about it. They seem understanding and helpful, but the neighbor is furious when someone shows up to clean up the dog waste.

Keep reading to hear why the neighbor intentionally wanted the walkway to be so gross and why he was furious when the HOA tried to clean it up.

My Neighbor’s Dumb Son gets Angry at me for calling the HOA to come his dog’s mountain of waste he let pile in the common area. My neighbor is a senior lady who is nice but her son is a bum that just smokes all day in a canopy tent touching my house, doesn’t have a job, and just unpleasant all around. I constantly hear them smoking and drinking often since they moved in and hear loud arguments about him being a bum.

So, yesterday I was walking and I cut through the wooded COMMON AREA in front of their house. Not their front yard.

This is so gross!

It was filled with mountains of dog deposits! Old deposits that had mold, deposits that turned white, new deposits, dark deposits, all types of deposits! It was so much that I couldn’t get a proper footing cause every step there was dog waste. I had to walk around to get to my house. I called the HOA to let them know my neighbors must let their dog just go to the bathroom in the common area cause they never walk it. They said they COULDN’T cite them cause I have no proof but will go clean it. I said fine as long as its gone.

The neighbor sounds crazy.

This dumb jerk comes to my door to tell me they came to clean up the waste that he “was going to clean up” and stopped them!! He said they were writing and him up. I said I called for them to clean it and they told me specifically there would be no citation. I called to confirm and they said he was lying and they weren’t writing him up and they were picking it up for free and he STOPPED THEM FOR NO REASON!!

SO, I go back there to call him on his NONSENSE and he starts screaming and cussing saying he leaves it there so no kids will walk there and he “was going to do it today”.

He’s a horrible neighbor.

Not even have the decency to lie. His genius plan was to leave disgusting old dog waste everywhere so kids couldn’t walk home through the common area. He is outside so much to watch kids come home from school and complain about it. He then goes off the handle to yell at me cause everyone is complaining about them not just me. I again told him they were just here to clean the mountain of waste you pruposefully left for free.

It still hasn’t been cleaned up.

He then said he could have complained about the groundhogs under my deck. And I said “no one stopped you”! Also, I called the HOA about that problem and they told me to trap them myself which I did and they benefitted from cause it was coming through their side of the fence! So, he stopped them from cleaning up mountains of dog waste that is still there and wasn’t going to get a citation. Never walking back there again and getting a big No Trespass sign facing their parking space. What a dumb guy! I texted his mother saying sorry for overstepping for wanting to clean the mountains of huge waste at no cost to you but she never responded. Great parenting

Can OP call the office again and tell them it still needs to be cleaned and tell them the neighbor’s logic about why it was there? It’s a common space. It should be kept clean.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person offers some suggestions.

Here’s some more advice.

It really is ridiculous that they didn’t clean it up anyway.

Here’s a suggestion on how to get revenge.

That neighbor sounds gross and somewhat crazy. I feel bad for his mother, but I doubt she’ll ever kick him out.

All you can really do in a situation like this is to document everything, get proof and keep reporting it. Surely the HOA, or maybe even animal control, will step in and do something.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.