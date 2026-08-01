Every Night It’s the Same Thing: Neighbor’s Fleet of Cars Hog All the Street Parking while Management Does Nothing

Imagine parking your car in a parking lot that doesn’t have any signs indicating that it’s reserved for certain people. If you were later told that it actually was reserved parked only, would you find somewhere else to park or continue to park there since there aren’t any signs?

Honestly, I’m not sure what I would do. I might be hesitant to believe whoever told me I couldn’t park there if there weren’t any signs anywhere to indicate that it is in fact reserved parking only. How would I know they’re telling the truth?

In this story, one college student is in this situation, but the lot really is a private parking lot for a fraternity. Keep reading to find out what happens when he continues to park in this lot even after the frat brothers explain that it’s private parking.

Keep parking in a private lot and asking for help? We’ll get you towed. HO: Honda owner who kept coming back, Me: me, BF: my boyfriend. My boyfriend’s fraternity has a parking lot that you have to buy your spot for, but because it had been so cold and icy throughout this winter, they didn’t have any signs up to say people would he towed if they parked there. (The precious ones were stolen by some drunk people). Because of this, they couldn’t legally tow anyone parked in their lot and constantly had random cars stealing spots other people had purchased.

This guy really needs new tires.

There was this one guy (HO) in particular who would always park there because he lived in a close dorm to the lot, I assume. He had an old beater Honda, with a rival college window cling that didn’t help his case. His car had one flat tire and one donut tire. One day, because of his tire situation, he couldn’t get through all the snow when he tried to leave the parking lot. As a result, my BF and four other guys from his frat were nice enough to switch HO’s two bad tires to the front (because his car was front wheel drive). They were out there for an about an hour in the cold helping HO get out of the lot. He didn’t even help them change the tires, he just stood around like they owed him something.

Not cool!

Once he got out of the lot, we figured that was that. HO wouldn’t come back because he was informed not to park there again and everyone was kind to him about his situation. Oh boy were we wrong. (Keep in mind he had been parking there for at least a solid month, in my boyfriend’s spot). One day, when there’s still piles of snow all around, HO decides the frat’s lot is the perfect place for his car again. Unfortunately for him, he got his car stuck in the snow (he still hadn’t fixed the tires) and he saw BF walking past towards the frat house.

He refused to help again.

HO: hey man! Could I get some help out of the lot again? BF: sorry man, I can’t I got to go, but you know you shouldn’t have come back and parked here. Then BF walked inside and left HO out there alone to deal with his car. A little later that night, I came over to hang out with BF. He tells me all about how infuriated he is that HO was back and trying to get help again.

They came up with a plan.

We went over to a window to look, and sure enough HO and his car hadn’t moved an inch. It was halfway in a spot, with the bumper of his car blocking another car in. That’s when our malicious compliance started. Since they couldn’t legally tow a car parked there, they couldn’t do anything before, but now that HO was blocking in a car, they had every right to tow him at HO’s expense.

Hopefully he won’t come back again after this!

BF gleefully called the tow company, who said they’d be out in a half an hour. BF and I sat by the window, watching HO struggle for a while, give up, and leave his car. A little later the tow truck came, and towed his car away. We watched the whole time.

Serves him right! And, he really needs to get the tires replaced.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks they should’ve been able to tow the car even without signs.

Another person knows tow trucks are the answer.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

This person thinks the missing signs are really a problem.

They need to replace the signs in the parking lot. This needs to be a priority. Even just one sign that says something like “private parking.” Something!

I don’t blame the guy for parking there since there weren’t any signs, but he probably should’ve stopped parking there after the frat brothers helped him out and explained the situation.

I think he’ll get the hint after finding out his car was towed.

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