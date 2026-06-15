Hotel VIP Refuses to Sign Check-In Paperwork and Threatens Employee for Enforcing Policy

When you work at a hotel, you quickly learn that some guests are “VIPs” and need to be treated with extra care.

What would you do if you had one of those guests checking in, and when you asked him to sign the standard paperwork, he got very upset and refused?

That is what happened to the hotel employee in this story, and when he politely insisted that he sign the papers, the VIP threatened to have him fired and insulted him.

Of course, when the worker called his manager for assistance, the manager said to just let him check in without the paperwork, completely bypassing the policies of the hotel.

Personally, I find this type of story very frustrating because there is no reason to cater to a jerk like this. Read through it for yourself and see what you think about the situation.

Apparently, being a hotel VIP means you are legally immune to using a pen. Before my night shift started, my manager told me a VIP guest was coming in late. I was just like, “OK, no problem!”

This guy is ready for the guest.

I started my shift, did my usual tasks, and pre-printed his paperwork so I could get him checked in and out of my face quickly. About an hour and a half later, the guy rolls in with two people and a personal driver. He comes up to the desk, I greet him, and he says he wants to check in. I knew right away he was the VIP because he was the only check-in left for the night. I asked, “Mr. John Doe?”

He seems rude.

“Yes,” he says. “I already have everything ready for you,” I told him. Out of nowhere, he snaps, “I know.”

Is it really a problem to sign the papers?

I put the printed papers on the counter and told him I just needed his signature on three pages for the rooms he booked. He immediately gives me this death stare and says he’s not signing anything. I told him it’s hotel policy to get a signature before checking anyone in.

What a pretentious jerk.

He goes, “Never in my life have I signed a single piece of paper at this establishment.” I told him he was free to look over the papers, but he wasn’t having it.

This guy thinks he is above the policies.

“No. Do you want to check me in or not? Just say it. I’m a partner here and you don’t know who I am.” I just said, “Sir, we follow protocol for everybody.”

What kind of awful person does this type of thing?

Then he starts insulting me, asking how they even let me work the front desk, saying I shouldn’t be here, and threatening me: “First thing in the morning I’m talking to the owner to have you fired, just wait.” At that point, I told him to hold on while I called my manager. I reminded my manager about the VIP and told him, “Look, he’s making a massive scene in the lobby, raising his voice, refusing to sign anything, and won’t even give me his ID.”

Of course, the manager won’t stand up to a partner.

My manager instantly said: “Just let him in, check him in, and say yes to whatever he says!” So, I apologized to the guest and tried to de-escalate. The guy just sneers at me and says, “No, this one won’t slide. I’m going to show you hell.”

The driver obviously knows all about the “VIP’s” personality.

He goes and sits in the lobby while I’m coding his room keys. His driver is standing right in front of me waiting for them. The driver can clearly see I am panicking and stressed out, so he keeps quietly telling me, “Relax, relax.”

People like this are the worst.

When the cards are done, I walk over to hand them to the guest. The second I get close, he points aggressively at his driver, basically telling me ‘don’t even come near me.’ After they finally went up, my manager called me back to see if it was done. I said yes and told him the whole story.

At least his manager says his job is safe, but who knows.

By the end of it, my manager completely changed his tune and told me, “Look, you didn’t do anything wrong, you just followed protocol. He has zero say over your job here. He’s all bark and no bite, and even if he tries to bite, you’re fine.” What are your thoughts. Have you ever encountered these kinds of people?

People act like this because everyone caters to their every whim. I get that he is a VIP, but why does he get around the policies?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

I agree with this commenter. Don’t give special treatment to anyone.

The family of a company owner is often worse than the owner.

How does someone develop such a huge ego.

I would hate to deal with people like this.

This person isn’t even that important.

People only act like this because everyone lets them get away with it. The world would be a much better place if everyone were treated the same, regardless of how much money they had or what their job title was.

The reality is, however, that this will never happen. Sometimes you just have to play the game and let these jerks get away with whatever they want. There isn’t much that you can do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.