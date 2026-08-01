To-Be-Bride’s Wedding Planning Got Weird When She Decided She Didn’t Want To Invite Her Autistic Niece. Now Her Family Is Divided On The Matter.

Some family arrangements can get very tricky to navigate!

This woman shares how she didn’t want to invite her autistic niece to her wedding and how things spiraled out of control.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not wanting to have my niece at my wedding? I (24f) am getting married in June this year to my boyfriend of 6 years (29m). We have been living together for 5,5 years and have known each other for about 8 years. I knew my brother-in-law before I knew my boyfriend haha.

This is where everything gets tricky…

We don’t have a lot of money so the wedding will be a free ceremony at town hall at 9 in the morning. We then will take some pictures at a location near us and after that we will go out separate ways for the afternoon so we can walk our dogs and change and spend a little time alone to unwind before the evening. We are in total with about 9 people because we both don’t have any friends. The people who will be attending the ceremony are my mom, my stepdad, one of my sisters(22) (not the mom of my niece, I’m in no contact with her), my dad and his new girlfriend, my mother-in-law and my niece (3,5). At around 5 in the afternoon we are going bowling for about an hour as a fun activity and then go to an all you can eat (this place has meaning to us as a couple) from 6 to 8.

She was not expecting this…

I do not want my niece who’s 3 years old to come to go bowling and have dinner for a few reasons: She is 3 years old and most likely autistic so having that many people and sounds around you is overstimulating for her what will result in crying and a melt down (Which is totally fair!!) and that will take away the fun for her as well as me and everyone there. It’s my wedding day and since my niece is permanently living with my mom and stepdad they are the ones who have to take care of her and because she has some special needs such as headphones and sunglasses for the sounds and lights their attention will be mostly on her and not me. Because my sister (also 22) cannot take care of her kid due to just being a complete irresponsible adult that has no job or diploma and has barely any money who’s pregnant again with another girl from a different guy who not nice to her (child services are involved but don’t really do anything) and also has no contact with my mom or any other Family and no visitation rights.

Now she’s not sure how to tackle these details!

My niece is always at my mom’s house and because she had no baby sitter and because my stepdad cannot be alone with her due to Parkinson my mom almost never has time for me. She never comes to visit (half an hour drive) I have to come to her. She doesn’t call or text I have to do that and when I’m at her house the kid is always demanding all the attention so a decent conversation can’t be held. That’s the reason I would like to have my mom’s attention once on my gd wedding day…

That sounds bad!

So I’ve told my mom she is welcome at the ceremony in the morning but could she please find someone babysit. The fact she doesn’t already have a babysitter is because she could rely on someone and not anymore. Her lack of looking at options is why she has no babysitter.

OUCH! That sounds like a lot of trouble!

Sounds like everybody will have to meet in the middle to make this arrangement work!

Let’s find out how people on Reddit responded to this story.

This user knows there’s two sides to this situation.

This user understands the downsides of this situation.

This user has a different opinion of this bride.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend who is upset they missed out on cheap festival passes due to her pal’s indecision.

This user thinks this girl’s demand is justified.

This user understands the situation and gives a rationale for it.

Somebody needs to make a decision here!

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