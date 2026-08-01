She Was Rushing to Get Her Bag Checked and Make Her Gate — The Customer Ahead of Her Was Taking Forever

Imagine getting stuck in traffic on the way to the airport, so now you’re really in a hurry. There’s no time to waste, and you need to get your bag checked ASAP.

What would you do if the customer in line in front of you at baggage check was taking a long time. Would you try to get the employee’s attention to speed things up, or would you patiently wait your turn even though you really don’t have time to wait?

In this story, one passenger finds herself in this exact situation, and she’s not sure if she handled the situation well or not. She knows the airport employee is annoyed with her, but nobody else seemed to think she did anything wrong.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AITA for asking agent at the airport to check my bag while she was waiting for a supervisor to answer another customers question? I was leaving out of a large airport in a major city today, I normally am earlier than this but there was an accident on the freeway which caused me to arrive a little over an hour before my flight (I’m usually there 90 min-2 hrs ahead). Anyway I used an electronic kiosk to get a tag for my checked baggage (but we still have to drop it off with an agent) and it was ready to go. The customer in front of me wanted to know if she could bring her lighter on board or if she had to check it, agent wasn’t sure so she was waiting for her supervisor (who was helping another customer) to come over and answer the question.

She didn’t have time to wait.

It was getting to be a several minute wait and I really couldn’t miss my flight, so I politely asked her “ma’am is it ok if I just drop my bag with you while you wait for the supervisor? Sorry my flight leaves in an hour” She helped but rolled her eyes and snapped at me “I was just waiting to get her question answered!” (I think she really should’ve helped other customers get their bags through while waiting but okay). I would have sucked it up and waited if I wasn’t crunched for time.

The employee was pretty rude.

Then she said in a passive aggressive way “some people think they’re really important.” I wouldn’t have argued if she declined, but I think I asked a fair question politely but she didn’t take it well (other customer didn’t seem to mind). AITA?

I think the airport employee should’ve had the customer with the question about the lighter stand to the side and wait until she had an answer but continue helping customers in line in the meantime. That would be the efficient thing to do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the employee was rude.

This is a good question.

Another person thinks it’s obvious that lighters need to be checked.

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But this person thinks it’s obvious that lighters are allowed.

Considering the differing opinions in the comments about whether or not a lighter is allowed, I think it’s understandable that the employee wasn’t sure of the answer to that question. That’s not the problem. The problem was that she was making everyone in line wait until she found the answer to that question. She should’ve kept the line moving. She could have the person with the question wait to the side until she got the answer from her coworker.

Being rude doesn’t mean you’re right.

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