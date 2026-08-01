She Made a Firing Offense at Work. But Losing Her Job Means Losing the Insurance Keeping Her Alive.

Imagine being a supervisor at a company, and you have an employee who has multiple health conditions that require medication and care. You know that she desperately needs medical insurance even more than most people do.

If this same employee said some things that were very inappropriate, would you fire her or transfer her to another department so she doesn’t lose her health insurance?

In this story, a manager and supervisor disagree about what to do, and the supervisor is unsure if she made the right decision.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for asking that a person I supervise be fired the Monday before Xmas? So I 43f have been supervising an employee M late 50’s for the last 8 months. From the beginning of M’s promotion there have been issues with her rudeness and erratic behavior. The complaints came from several coworkers.

But M seems open to learning and improving.

Myself and my supervisor have held numerous meetings and enrolled M in classes to improve her skills. M always seems eager to improve and open to criticism. She has come to me several times to go over her errors and made notes to prevent them in the future. M has serious health issues such as uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure. She has used all her sick time on appointments for multiple issues.

This is so sad.

The problem; M had recently been dealing with another health issue that causes her pain. As a result she has been unusually rude and difficult to work with. Her coworkers have nicknamed her the dark cloud. I hate this because I know she is just unhappy with her personal life.

Yikes! This is unacceptable behavior!

M had a huge outburst this week. She used vile language to describe immigrants and expressed frustration in dealing with them during the course of our daily business. A client from another country was within earshot when this was said. My manager planned to write her up. Hr wanted to move her to avoid firing her at Xmas.

She wants her gone.

I told my manager I wanted M fired asap. She said it was tough to fire someone at the holidays, knowing she needs the medical insurance provided by the job. I feel like I might be the a because I could have agreed and allowed her to be moved, but I pushed for the firing. I was notified we will do it on Monday. I feel sad but justified. Aita?

It’s sweet that the manager is concerned about her health insurance over the holidays, but firing her seems like the right thing to do under the circumstances.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person shares a possible concern.

Another person thinks the problem is the healthcare system.

This person doesn’t think she should feel bad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

Another person points out that the employee can only blame herself.

Having a medical issue doesn’t give you a free pass to say rude and inappropriate things at work. It sounds like the employee deserves to get fired. It’s unfortunate, especially considering the timing and her health conditions, but what the employee did is not acceptable.

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