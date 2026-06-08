Man Asks for His Money to Be Deposited Into His Own Account, Leading to Conflict With His Mother

If you are living with your parents as an adult, it makes sense to pay rent to them to cover your expenses. Keeping your finances separate, however, is the normal way of doing this.

What would you do if your mother set up your benefits payments to go directly onto her account, from which she took out your rent payment, and sent you the rest?

That is what happened to the person in this story, and when he asked his Mom to have the money sent to him and that he would pay rent out of it, she got very upset. Now he isn’t sure if he did something wrong, but he still wants control over his own money.

Read through the full story below and see what you think is going on.

AITA for wanting my money sent to me instead of my mother? So, for background, I receive universal credit, and pay an amount of that towards rent so I can live with my parents.

Why wasn’t the money sent to his card to begin with?

I don’t get a lot of money, and it’s cheaper than renting my own place. The money I have gets sent to my mother’s card instead of my own, and I was thinking of having it changed to my card for a while.

I think this seems very reasonable.

I want to do this because it would be easier to simply send her the rent money instead of her having to subtract it and work out how much she’s supposed to send to me (she’s not good at maths so it takes around 30 minutes for her to just subtract the rent from what I’m getting paid). That, and I would just feel more comfortable if I was receiving the money that’s entitled specifically to me.

This makes me wonder why he thinks they can’t trust their mother.

My brother brought up that he wouldn’t trust our mother with his money, and it reminded me that I was thinking of asking the providers to send the money somewhere else. So, when she got back, I asked her how I’d go about that (she herself receives universal credit, so she would of course know how to work the website, whereas I’ve only been getting it for a month or so, and barely know how the website works).

If Mom is getting upset about this, she is likely hiding something. I can see why his brother doesn’t trust her.

As it turns out, while she was gone, she was using the camera in the living room to snoop on what me and my brother were talking about, and is now throwing a tantrum because I happened to remember that I wanted to change where my money goes, and asked her how I go about that. Personally, I think she’s being childish, and her claims that she isn’t being paranoid when she’s literally spying on me to see what I’m being told by other people just proves that it’s the complete opposite.

Yup, this is how I see it as well.

If anything, to me, her throwing a fit because I want MY money to be sent to MY card instead of hers just proves what my brother says about not trusting her with it. Surely, if she was trustworthy, she’d have no issue with showing me how I have the money sent to another persons card. AITA?

There are a lot of questions left unanswered here, including why these people get this money and why it was set up this way. Also, how old is this person? That being said, based only on what is here, it does seem to make sense that the money should go to him, and Mom is definitely acting weird about it.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

This is just part of growing up.

This person has a similar situation with her son.

His request makes perfect sense.

I was wondering this as well.

Her reaction paints a clear picture.

Her reaction tells him everything he needs to know. He needs to get that money out of her name right away. She is almost certainly doing something shady with it.

It is hard to accuse your mother of stealing from you, but that definitely seems to be what is going on here.