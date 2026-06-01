He Closed on a New House and Instantly Discovered His Neighbor Was Going to Be a Nightmare

Neighbors can make or break your peace at home.

The following story involves a man who had just bought a house and immediately learned his neighbor was a problem.

The seller warned him about repeated complaints and even unnecessary police calls over minor issues.

Now, he’s trying to figure out how to handle things before the situation escalates.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I just bought a house and at closing the seller told me the next door neighbor is completely crazy. Wondering if there’s anything I could do to get ahead of the crazy. For example, she came and banged on the door at 8:30 p.m. She was complaining that the yard man had gone onto her property. The owner, who is the seller, sarcastically told her to call the cops. She actually did.

This man learned that his neighbor has had several crazy incidents.

A few hours later, the cops knocked on the door at 11:30 p.m. The woman had told them she felt threatened by the yard man being on her property. He had gone slightly across the property line while mowing. It was about 6 inches over. This had happened hours earlier. This was one of several stories about the lady harassing her over perceived slights or imagined emergencies.

Now, he has a lot of questions on how to deal with her.

I am wondering if there is anything I could do to head off future crazy encounters. It is a matter of time before she knocks on my door with some crazy situation. Should I go introduce myself to her when I move in? When she does something insane, should I go nuclear and confront her? Should I tell her I have already heard about her behavior? Should I tell her to never come back to my porch again? Or would that escalate it?

He can’t tolerate crazy neighbors anymore.

I just want her to not even start with me. I had a crazy neighbor years ago. I do not have the patience to be polite with that kind of nonsense.

Crazy neighbors could really push you to the limit.

So what this man was planning to do, stopping it before it even begins, is genius.

I just hope he’s able to find the right strategy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Here are a couple of useful suggestions.

Here’s another idea…

Establish boundaries early, says this person.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, this comment makes sense, too.

Home inspection should include learning about the neighbors, not just the house.