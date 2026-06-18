Man Learned That His Friend’s Company Replaced Their Entire Content Team With AI Tools, So He Was Shocked By The Quality Of The Results

Workplaces are changing rapidly with new technology.

In this story, a man learned that his friend’s workplace had massive layoffs and most of the content team had been replaced by AI tools.

Instead of writing or editing, his friend now focuses on cleaning AI-generated output and making it pass AI detectors.

As he heard more about the process, he began to question what the work was really producing.

Check out the full details below.

My friend’s company replaced their marketing team with AI… and calls it progress I was asking a friend how things are going at his company after they announced massive layoffs. He said it has never been more efficient. I paused. He said they fired all their SEOs, editors, writers, and strategists. Nearly the whole team is gone.

This man’s friend was left in the company, along with all these different AI tools.

Now, it is mostly just him, Claude, GPT, Grammarly, and a few AI detectors. They only kept leadership, client services, accounting, and his department. He joked that morale improved once nobody had to argue about best practices or strategy anymore.

He got curious as to what his friend does all day.

My eyes popped out. I said, “Okay. So what do you do all day?” He said he “cleans output.” He takes whatever Claude generates, then removes obvious AI patterns. He rinses it through GPT a few times. He also makes sure it passes Grammarly Pro. He checks it with two to three AI detectors. Then, he ships it once it scores “human.” They have reduced “thinking time” by over 80%.

He was speechless.

I asked what kind of content they are making. He said he has not checked. Nobody really does. Reading slows things down too much. I did not know what to say to that. He said success is based on passing detectors, hitting volume targets, and client satisfaction.

He couldn’t really comprehend how the company had allowed this to happen.

Quality used to be subjective. Now, it is measurable. My brain was having a hard time with this. I asked if anyone ever reads the content after it is published. He said not unless something breaks or someone complains. Then, they just run it back through the same process.

His friend’s title is Artifact Analyst, and apparently, it goes by different names.

I asked what his job title was again. He said at his company, it is “Artifact Analyst.” But it varies depending on the company. He said he has seen a lot of openings for the same role under different names: Content Humanization Officer, Output Sanitization Specialist, and Semantic Waste Technician. We fixed the process. We broke the point.

Yikes! How are some companies relying more on machines than human intelligence?

Just because AI works quicker doesn’t mean it’s always smarter.

Speed means very little when emotions and human judgment are missing from the process.

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Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

AI will replace upper management, too, says this one.

This person finds it hilarious.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

When nobody reads the work, perfection can become pointless.

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