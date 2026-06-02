Military Trainee Stays in His Group Despite Being Treated Poorly, Leading to Unexpected Payoff

Not everyone you work with will treat you fairly from the start.

The following story involves a man who joined a small military training group.

He noticed that one of his groupmates disliked him.

So instead of moving to a new group, he decided to be petty and annoy this groupmate more.

Let’s take a closer look!

stayed at a work group I didn’t like only because one person who hates me wanted me out I am in the military. I was chosen to be a part of one specific group. There are 10 people. We live in the same room 5 days a week. We do our work together. I am not going into detail about the work we do. It is not something I wanted to do there.

This man planned to leave his current group and move to a new one.

I decided to try to change the group I would be in. This one guy from my group very openly hates me. He got way too excited when I said I will probably leave this group. Background info: He is a jerk towards me and accuses me of being bad at the job. He basically just hates me for no reason.

One of his groupmates was being mean to him.

The funny thing is that we have only been working together for 1 week. I have barely even gotten the chance to talk to him and get to know him. Every time I have interacted with him, I have been nothing but polite and kind. He is very mean to me.

The groupmate kept asking him when he would move.

It is also good to mention that we are only in this group for 2 months for training. After that, we all get out of the military. So when he got so excited that I was probably leaving, he kept asking me multiple times a day. He asked if I had already tried to change the group.

So, he decided to be petty and stay in the group.

Well, me being the pettiest person on this planet, decided something. This morning, I decided to stay in this group. I did this only because he wanted me out so badly. When he asked me again this morning if I had already signed out, I replied with: “Actually, I am staying in this group.”

The groupmate was totally disappointed.

I smiled at him. I went on with my work. You all should have seen the disappointment on his face. It was one of the most satisfying moments I have seen in a while.

Well, that backfired on him pretty quickly.

Nobody should be treated poorly for no reason, especially by someone who barely knows them.

It must have been satisfying to see him realize he was not going anywhere.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Short and sweet.

This user shares their personal experience.

You’re an inspiration, says this one.

People are loving the petty revenge.

Finally, here’s some useful advice.

Sometimes, the best revenge is simply not giving someone the satisfaction they have always wanted.