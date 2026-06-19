Moviegoer Tells Talking Kids to Be Quiet During Theater Showing

If you’re a movie lover, there’s nothing as frustrating as people making noise when you go to the theater to catch a flick.

It’s infuriating!

And the person who wrote this story knows all about it.

Check out what they had to say in the story below.

AITA for shushing these children? “Ever since the announcement that “Project Hail Mary” was being turned into a movie – I have been super excited. Last Friday, I went to go see it at our local theater. My wife and daughter weren’t interested in going, so I went by myself (48/m). I wanted to see it in the best theater we have, which in our area is the “XD” theater. I also chose the D Box seat, to treat myself. I arrived at the movie theater, purchased my snacks, and went to my seat. I was on row D, seat 18. It was on the end. There was a young girl in seat 17. She appeared to be about 9 or 10 years old. Next to her on the other side were 5 empty seats, and then there was a young boy about the same age sitting after those empty seats. Soon, two sets of parents that came in with with 4 more kids. The kids proceeded to fill the seats next to these children, and these kids ranged in age from what appeared to be age 4 through 10. 3 of them were girls, the rest boys. the 4 parents joined 2 other parents in the row behind us. 6 parents, 7 total kids.

Uh oh…

It took all of about 2 minutes into the movie before I realized that this was going to be a problem. The young girl that sat next to me scooted over one seat into the one empty seat on the row, and then the two other girls proceeded to come to the now empty seat next to me, and both sit together (so, three girls in two seats). One of them was the same age as the other one, and the other one was the 4 year old. Granted, this movie was pretty clean, no bad language, no real violence, but had a lot of intense themes, oh and most of the movie is Ryan Gosling in space with a creature that looks like a rock. But it is rated PG13 – and I’m really wondering if children that old would care for the flick, but that’s beside the point.

How annoying!

As the movie began, so did the children. Talking at a normal, regular volume to each other. I gave it about 4 minutes or so, thinking “surely the parents will lean over and shush them.” But they didn’t. I glanced back a few times, probably with a pretty stern looking glare, to see if they would do anything. They did not. Remember – I’ve been wanting to see this movie for months, paid the extra money for the good theater and the upgraded seat – so I did I thought was best in that moment. I looked over at the three girls sitting in the two seats right next to me who were chatting like they were walking through a mall…and I shushed them.

What’s the big deal?

That’s all I did. I quick but forceful “Shhhhhh” loud enough to demonstrate I meant business. Apparently mom didn’t like that, got up, and told me not to shush her kid. And then…instead of asking the kids to be quiet, just sat back down. AITA for shushing these kids? I’m not mad at the kids…they’re kids. They didn’t know any better. But come on parents…do better! The 4 year old talked the entire movie, jumped up and down on her chair, sang some songs, all the things a 4 year old does. I did end up getting a refund after I talked with management.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Once the lights go down in a movie theater, it’s time to zip your lip!

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