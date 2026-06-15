Music From a House Two Blocks Away Is So Loud a Couple Can’t Work From Home

Have you ever called a non-emergency police number to complain about noise coming from a neighbor’s house? I have several times. It was at a different house in a different neighborhood from where I live now, but the next door neighbors used to throw extremely loud parties that kept going well past quiet hours.

The situation in this story is similar but also quite a bit different since it takes place during the day.

Imagine trying to work from home in the middle of the day, and you can hear music coming from a house two blocks away. Would you get some noise cancelling headphones and carry on, or would you call the non-emergency police line to complain even though it’s not quiet hours?

The homeowners in this story wants some suggestions on what to do to get the music to stop. Keep reading for all the details.

Daily bass music heard from two blocks away. No HOA. So this has been an issue for multiple months, but I have recently gotten to my end of tolerating it and I’m now in a WWYD situation. We have a neighbor that lives 2 blocks from us. Every day, starting at 7am and continuing for hours, they repeat extreme, bass boosted music that almost sounds like the same song over and over. I’m not really one to be confrontational but at this point I would be if I had to though I much rather wouldn’t be.

Working from home is hard with all the noise.

I have resorted to having to take therapy appointments inside my bedroom closet and with both doors closed and 2 fans running I can STILL hear the base which is extremely distracting. My husband also works from home which is frustrating for him. We live in Washington state, specifically Clark county (in a non HOA neighborhood) and I have recently started a log of times, noise type, and how it can be heard throughout the house and if or if not fans help cover it that day.

She has a plan.

After taking notes for a few weeks I plan on calling non emergency numbers and hoping public disturbances and noise regulations are something we can discuss. What’s difficult is that they do it during non quiet hours during the day, though it’s very disruptive. Do you guys have any more ideas on how to proceed on this situation?

They live two blocks away, and they can still hear the bass? Wow! Just imagine how bad it is for the neighbors who live closer!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This is a good point and a good suggestion.

There’s power in numbers!

One person suggests a petition.

This person was in a similar situation.

The fact that this noisy house is two blocks away is what strikes me as the craziest part. There have to be a lot of other neighbors who are also fed up with these loud neighbors. Talking to the other neighbors and all calling the police every time the one house is loud might be the only way to get the noise to stop. I agree that if you pester the police enough, they’ll be more likely to do something to make the problem stop.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.