Neighbor Refuses to Clean Up Dog Waste, Leading to an Unusual Three-Month Response

If you own a dog, you can’t always control where it uses the bathroom, which is why it is your responsibility to always carry bags with you to pick it up.

What would you do if your neighbor kept letting his dog poop in your (and other neighborhood) yard without cleaning it up, even though he has been called out for it?

That is what was happening to the woman in this story, so she saved up her own dog’s droppings for months before finally dumping them in his yard as revenge.

Don’t let your dog crap on other people’s property in my neighborhood. You’ll be sorry. Not long after I had moved into my house, I got a dog. About a year later, a new neighbor moved on to our street and he also had a dog.

People who let their dogs use other people’s property as a bathroom are the worst.

Everything seemed fine to me for about seven-ish months and then I noticed that the older woman across the street had hand made little signs on sticks stuck into the ground along the front of her lawn saying “Please don’t let your dog poop in my yard”. I thought it was pretty funny and chalked it up to her being “a cranky old lady”.

Hmm, what is going on here?

Not long after that I was cleaning dog poop in my own yard – I had a great designated patch of grass on the opposite side of the driveway ideal for this – when I scooped a poop that seemed larger than most of my dog’s, I figured maybe I had given too many treats. Idk. Didn’t think much of it. A week later, I was doing my daily poop scooping again when I noticed ANOTHER really large pile of poop ,only this time there was a bunch of corn kernels in it (disgusting) so I instantly knew this was definitely not my dog’s crap.

I would be upset as well.

I was mad! Then I remembered the cranky old lady’s signs. Maybe she wasn’t just cranky and old after all. Or at the very least, justifiably so. I decided I would keep a much closer eye on what was going on in my neighborhood (I pretty much keep to myself and don’t bother anyone) from now on.

What is going on here?

One day I’m washing dishes at the sink and out the window I see a dog, unleashed, come running into my back yard! I’m watching, trying to rinse and dry my hands because my dog is flipping out barking.

What a horrible dog owner.

As I get to the door, the unknown dog squats and starts dropping bombs. I flew outside and was about to start yelling at the dog when I saw the owner standing at the end of my driveway watching! I was absolutely astounded. I said “Hey! Your dog just pooped in my yard ?!?!”

He doesn’t even care.

He responded with “yeah”. I said “Well you need to clean that up. Now”.

That sounds like his problem.

He looks around and pats his pockets and says “I don’t have anything to put it in,” so I asked why he hadn’t brought a baggie along like a normal, courteous person. To which he shrugged and said “Do you have one I can use?”

Rude and entitled.

Nope. Sorry. No can do. I told him he’d have to go get one and come back and that I would wait. So he did – he walked home, got a bag and when he returned, I was waiting in my driveway. He cleaned up his dog’s mess and we had no issues for the next few months.

He’s at it again.

Towards the end of that spring, I noticed every-right-to-be-cranky old lady had her hand made signs up again. Uh oh. Not again. Did this guy not learn? And wow, how rude. I decided I would have to, again, keep a lookout.

I can see where this is going.

About a week and half later over Memorial Day weekend I had some family over. My brother, his wife and my two nieces, ages 4 and 2 came over for a cookout. The adults were chatting, cooking, having a few drinks while the kids were playing in the backyard by the garden when my 4 year old niece comes over and starts tugging on my brother’s arm.

This is just unacceptable.

The smell hit us both instantly. They had been playing in dog poop. And it contained the telltale pieces of corn. I thought my brother’s wife was going to go ballistic (who could blame her?) and I will tell you that if looks could kill, I would be a cold decomposing body in the ground right now.

I can see why the sister is upset.

She asked me why WHY would I let them play where my dog’s bathroom is? I kept trying to tell her I didn’t. We have a designated poop area… I don’t know why there was poop. But I DID know. Oh boy did I know. It took everything in me not to march down the street and confront dog man right then.

It might be worth starting trouble.

I decided it would only start trouble because I didn’t know if I could keep my temper under control. Needless to say, it ruined the cookout and pretty much the whole visit and I have never been so embarrassed.

What does she have in mind?

A week went by and I was still infuriated. Even more so after stewing in it. I decided that this called for some good old fashioned revenge and I was going to school this jerk once and for all. Spring turned into summer and I let my anger motivate me to be patient. My plan would take some time.

This is a gross collection.

As time passed, I continued my daily poop scooping, only now, instead of disposing of it, I was collecting it in a bucket with a lid. I would leave it out in the hot sun for maximum odor. After 3 and a half humid, scorching summer months of collecting turds, the final phase of the mission was quickly approaching.

She is getting her revenge no matter what.

I think it’s worth noting that I didn’t see dog man all summer (or his dog) and I wondered if he had finally learned or gotten an earful from one too many neighbors. Didn’t matter. His fate was sealed. I chose a beautiful night. Fall was just around the corner so the temperatures were cooler and humidity lower.

She needs a little liquid courage to pull this off.

I sat out by the fire and got pretty plastered. Some time between 2:30-3:00am, I took my bucket of feces and staggered down the street. I remember standing there for a moment smiling as I imagined dog man walking out his door in the morning to the sights and smells that awaited him.

Absolutely disgusting.

Then I tore off the lid and flung all that crap everywhere. It was a LOT of poop. It was one of the most satisfying things I’ve ever done.

He wasn’t going to clean it himself.

I drove by his house the next afternoon and he had hired a clean up crew. He glared at me as I passed. He was peed but I was smiling. Elated. I’m willing to bet that man’s dog never pooped in anyone’s yard again. Ever.

I certainly hope he learned his lesson. Letting your dog poop in someone’s yard without cleaning it up is being a terrible neighbor.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this funny story.

Well played, Dad.

How frustrating.

This would put a stop to it.

Now this is just insane.

These people give everyone a bad name.

It was gross, but well-deserved revenge.