He Was Tormented By His Younger Brothers For Years, But He Got His Revenge A Generation Later

As both a younger and older brother myself, I can confess that we are categorically terrors.

There’s something in us – maybe a budding competitiveness, maybe confusion, maybe just boredom – that drives us to be the absolute worst.

Reddit user @Nonid apparently bore the brunt of this growing up, but lives to tell his tale.

Check it out.

“One day brothers, one day…” A loooooong time ago, I was a quiet nerdy teenager with two little brothers. By the cruelty of fate, mother nature gifted those two little gremlins the faces of angels but the minds of the most deranged demons.

Pretty much anyone with siblings can probably relate.

Years of schemes, false accusations, and teaming up against me to make my life a living hell. I was the only witness of all the scams, the shenanigans, pranks and lies they used. Like Cassandra, I was cursed to utter only truth, but never to be believed. I tried to warn everyone but remained the only one blamed for their actions.

Things were properly tragic in this household.

Those cruel creatures had no shame; one would suddenly burst into tears, accusing me of violence while I was minding my own business. The other would testify to my mum, also blaming me for the broken vase I never even touched. Parody of justice, I was never offered a fair trial, directly judged and condemned without mercy. Every time I told them “One day brothers, one day I will have my revenge”.

The White Whale had been firmly imprinted on a heart looking for vengeance.

A few years ago, one of my brothers became the proud daddy of the two sweetest and beautiful little girls in the world. I became a proud uncle, and I finally had everything at my disposal to have my revenge. For years now, I’m secretly teaching my nieces the subtle art of messing with their dad. All the tips and tricks my brothers once used, all the pranks, tomfoolery, scams and how to get away with it, they will know. Oh brother witness your fate, betrayed by your own blood!

Now it shall be a generational curse!

I’m pretty sure my sister in law is suspecting me, but for now she never said anything. I think she enjoys it a little bit so I told the nieces to spare mum and focus on driving daddy insane. I better have the in law on my side.

No sense in being an out-law with the in-laws.

That’s one brother down, one to go. I can’t wait for the other to have kids too. More soldiers in my army. I warned you brothers…it’s time to pay!

Behold the praise of the masses!

@dadarkgtprince offered up ways to make revenge even sweeter:

@a1a4ou thinks he couldn’t have asked for better soldiers:

@Arokthis is over here violating the Geneva Convention:

And @titanium4Life’s story reflects that there may be a little of this desire in all of us:





I guess kids really are a blessing…and a CURSE.

It all depends on how nice you were to your siblings growing up.

