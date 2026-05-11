A Joke About an Adult Security Blanket Led to Unexpected Hurt Feelings Between Friends

When guys hang out together, they often engage in hazing and other joking that can sometimes cross a line.

What would you do if you were making fun of a friend because he had a ‘security blanket’ even as an adult, but after a while, he got really upset?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and he thinks his friend is being too sensitive, but he wonders if he crossed a line.

AITA for making too many jokes about my friend? I’m 18m and hanging out with a friend in his room, he’s got like this throw blanket under the covers of his bed and I jokingly point it out in a baby voice.

Adult guys will definitely get made fun of for this.

He sarcastically replies that uumm you can’t say that because I get anxious sometimes. We laugh and he explains/justifies it seriously by saying how it helps him with his anxiety. He then tells a story about how great his boyfriend is, he told his bf about how it’s annoying to wash because well if it’s washing or drying he doesn’t have it.

He really relies on this blanket.

So his boyfriend bought him an extra one to have AND washed it in lavender before giving it to him because apparently that’s calming. Ngl don’t actually think I even know what lavender smells like. I’m like wow so you’re the bottom. He laughs and I continue being like actually are you sure you’re a gay man and not just a woman?

Ok, he should really let the joke go now.

And I say not because you’d think that to look at him he’s not what a twink, he looks normal but under it all there isn’t much else letting him say he’s a man. Said soon he’s going to be one of those women with like a million stuffed animals on their bed despite being 20 and talked about a girl at my uni like that.

At this point, it is just being mean.

Then mentioned people younger than you went to war, what did they do you think when they got anxious? Then again suppose he’d like that environment. Lots of muscular men in a shared living space.

I’m not sure he meant this in any nice way.

Keep in mind I said all this in a very specific tone basically mocking the types of people to say it and mean it. But my friend actually like snaps well snaps an exaggeration, says right okay you can stop now it sounds like you have an issue.

The joke stopped being funny after a while.

I tell him to calm down I’m obviously joking. He says it’s annoying, I say where’s this coming from he was laughing at them? Is he trying to be annoyed at me for some reason? There’s people like that who enjoy getting mad so find reasons to.

At least they were able to move on.

He looks a bit stunned and asks why I’m acting like this then things get a bit awkward but we move on. Idk because was jokes and he could’ve stopped me sooner or show any sign he didn’t like them. AITA?

Yeah, he really just kept on that joke longer than he should have. His friend made it clear that he didn’t find it funny.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

He knows he was out of line.

I don’t know that it is as complex as this.

This person says the jokes weren’t funny.

He does owe his friend an apology.

He really went too far.

These jokes went way too far.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.