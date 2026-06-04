New Boss Removes Cashiers’ Stools, so Employees Follow the Rules and Bring Operations to a Halt

Retail management decisions have consequences, and removing the chairs from every register because cashiers “look lazy” sitting down is the kind of decision that tends to generate criticism fast.

A new store manager who arrived with strong opinions about professional appearance pulled the stools from the registers without much consideration for the employees who had back problems, bad knees, or were simply on their feet for eight-hour shifts.

What he also didn’t account for was the company handbook, which allowed fatigue breaks whenever physical strain affected performance. The stools left on a Monday, and the break room was full by the end of the second week.

So when corporate walked in during peak hours to four empty registers and a staff icing their joints in the back, you can guess what happened next.

Keep reading for the full story!

Manager banned chairs during shifts so everyone started taking “fatigue breaks” Our store got a new manager a few months ago who was obsessed with “professional appearance.” One of his first changes was removing stools from the registers because apparently cashiers sitting down “look lazy.” It didn’t matter that some of the employees were older or had back problems.

This boss enforced this rule ruthlessly.

If you weren’t actively standing, he’d come over and make comments about “energy” and “customer perception.” So people started following policy exactly as written.

Little did the boss know, rest was actually a provision in the handbook.

The company handbook says employees can take short recovery breaks if physical fatigue affects performance or safety. Normally nobody bothers because sitting at the register solved the problem already.

So when the option was taken away, chaos ensued.

But once the chairs disappeared, suddenly everybody was getting dizzy, sore knees, foot cramps, lower back pain, etc. Within about two weeks, the front end became a disaster.

Needless to say, productivity suffered big time.

Every 15 minutes someone was calling for a fatigue break and wandering off to sit in the break room for 10 minutes — because technically that was allowed. Lines got insane. Customers complained constantly.

The boss tried to cover himself at first, but eventually he had no other choice.

The manager tried denying the breaks until HR reminded him the policy existed for liability reasons. The best part was when corporate visited and saw four empty registers during peak hours while half the staff was sitting in the back icing their knees. The chairs quietly came back the next Monday.

What kind of sadistic manager bans sitting?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

Chairs should really be more accessible for cashiers.

Did it ever occur to these bosses that comfort could actually help productivity instead of hinder it?

Some people just weren’t meant to be in charge.

Many managers seem to invent problems where none actually exist.

Managers who prioritize appearance over function tend to find out quickly which one actually runs the store.

The biggest sign of a bad boss is one who doesn’t factor in small details like shift length, physical limitations among the staff, or the company handbook’s fatigue break provision, which allowed employees to step away whenever standing became a safety or performance issue.

Ultimately, it took embarrassment from corporate to make him realize what any reasonable, empathetic person could have realized in 5 seconds: your employees are human and deserve breaks.