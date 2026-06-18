New Homeowner Finds Peaceful Living Turns Into Daily Noise and Neighbor Troubles

Buying a home should bring comfort and stability.

The following story involves a man who purchased a house but quickly ran into problems with his neighbors on both sides.

One side became a cluttered mess controlled by HOA loopholes, while the other brought nonstop noise from equipment and construction.

The situation grew so frustrating that he started considering drastic changes.

If you were in his shoes, what would you do? Read the full story below for all the details.

Nuisances on both sides I own my home that I bought three years ago. On one side is a neighbor hoarding objects. She is storing them outside. She is selling them to customers who show up at the property. The property is a blight and health hazard.

This man is part of the HOA, but the neighbor got on board, too.

I am in an HOA, and nothing can be done. She got on the board a few years ago. She rewrote the CCRs and sent out a ballot. Nobody knew what was going on. The new language passed a vote. It was implemented. Oh, and she is a bitter, angry person.

The other neighbor is constantly making loud noises with his woodshop.

On the other side is constant noise. A guy is constantly either lawn mowing or running a gas-powered leaf blower all year long. He is working in his woodshop right on the property line. My deck is 20 feet from the sound of sawing wood. Today, he is unloading a truck full of wood and rebuilding his front porch. Now I know why the previous owners sold.

Now, he’s thinking about selling his property at a loss.

I am looking at moving to a rental property on 10 acres out in the country. From there, I will wage war. I will rent my house out and likely eventually sell at a loss. I firmly believe that buying a home in the U.S. is a huge risk. This is given the rights of homeowners to generally do as they please. There is an exception for extreme circumstances.

That sounds like a nightmare setup! Even I could now survive these kinds of neighbors.

It is tough when you cannot control what happens next door. You can only be patient for so long.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

No wonder he wants out. Let’s find out what others have to say.

This person offers some advice.

Here’s another idea…

This one makes a valid point.

Document everything, advises this one.

Finally, one lucky homeowner speaks up.

Sometimes, the real fixer-upper is the neighborhood, not the house.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.