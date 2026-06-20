New Tenants Say Neighbor Complains About Noise Despite Them Being Quiet

When you live in an apartment building it is important to do what you can to keep your noise levels down, but neighbors also have to understand that things will never be completely silent.

What would you do if your neighbor was constantly complaining about the normal noise you and your children make when you are home (which isn’t that often)?

That is what was happening to the family in this story, so Mom finally messaged the neighbor back saying that she was harassing her and to stop it.

AITA For telling my neighbor she’s harassing me? My (34f) and my husband (34m) bought an apartment as our first home. We have 2 children and both work full time so spend most of the time out of our house, however at the weekends/days off we will spend time at home.

When living in an apartment, you can’t expect everything to be silent.

Our downstairs neighbor constantly complains about everything we do, more recently she will message us pretty much whenever we are in complaining that our children are too loud or complaining that we are stomping/dropping things etc. Now don’t get me wrong our children aren’t silent but they are really very well behaved and in fact most of our friends describe them as angels.

The neighbor should be happy to have such good neighbors.

They generally go to bed by 7:30pm and don’t spend much time at home. The youngest (2) can throw tantrums as she is unable to communicate effectively yet. This afternoon I was cooking and my husband was at work, my 2 year old was playing upstairs for most of the time but for approximately the last 20 minutes played in the kitchen.

At some point, you have to stand up for yourself and push back.

It was 5:00pm, my neighbor sent me a nasty message complaining about the noise. I told her she was harassing me and making me feel uncomfortable in my own home.

No way, if anything, she should have been more forceful.

Am I in the wrong or is she being unreasonable? She has always been rude to us, the day we moved in she complained and didn’t even say hello. AITA?

It seems to me that this neighbor just likes to complain. Maybe it is the only way she gets any attention at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Check out some of the top comments below and see what other people think about this difficult situation.

This is really what it all comes down to.

Some people just aren’t meant for apartment living.

She can’t expect silence in an apartment.

Blocking their number isn’t a bad idea.

This person says the neighbor is being too sensitive.

If she wants silence, she shouldn’t live in an apartment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.