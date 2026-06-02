Office Worker Opens Up About the Challenges of Eating Healthy at Work

It’s weird how some people get bent out of shape about what OTHER folks eat…

But we see it all the time!

A TikTokker named Nick who lives life on the straight and narrow talked to people in a video he titled “Eating healthy in the office” in a text overlay.

Nick said, “This one goes out to all my office people who just eat healthy 100% of the time at baseline.”

He continued, “Will there ever be a day that we stopped getting poked at for healthy food that we bring into the office? For reference, I eat the same meal prep basically every single day.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers a screenshot of his meal.

He said, “It looks gross, but it’s delicious. Today, there was a huge spread of 30 pizzas and Rice Krispie treats in our kitchen.”

He then imitated a co-worker and said, , “Nick, did you get some pizza? Did you eat some pizza? Did you finally eat a slice of pizza?”

Nick told viewers, “It’s so funny, because whenever people decide to eat a family size bag of candy and half a pizza, we don’t judge them whatsoever. They judge us for eating healthy around their unhealthy habits, because they’re too insecure to eat unhealthy around us.”

He added, “And it just blows my mind every single time, and we have food catered in, that that is the one single occasion that I will just all of a sudden not eat what I eat every single day.”

Nick continued, “I’m about six to seven years into this corporate thing, and it hasn’t changed, so I assume it will never change.”

And then he said, “But for all those out there, I relate to what you go through. At this point, I’m used to it, and I think it’s kind of funny. But it’s just ironic that it never stops.

Let’s take a look at the video.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

When it comes to eating healthy, forget about the naysayers and keep moving forward!